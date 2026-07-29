1891 Financial Life Announces Newly Elected Board of Directors

1891 Financial Life's newly elected Board of Directors: (from left to right) Greg O'Brien, Mary Rodgers, Carole Witkowski, Tom Burkhard, Lisa Bickus, Paul Kessler, Jeanne Filipp, Wesley Skillett, Anne Blocker

1891 Financial Life announces the election & installation of its Board of Directors, who were inducted during the organization's Member Summit on July 18, 2026.

[Our new Board Members'] dedication, experience, and commitment to our mission will help guide our organization as we continue to serve our members and strengthen communities.” — Lisa Bickus, 1891 Financial Life CEO

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1891 Financial Life is pleased to announce the election and installation of its Board of Directors , who were inducted during the organization's Member Summit on July 18, 2026.The Board of Directors were elected by the membership of 1891 Financial Life, reflecting the organization's fraternal governance and ensuring that the voices of its members help shape the future of the organization.The newly elected Board will provide leadership and strategic oversight as 1891 Financial Life continues its mission of helping individuals and families achieve financial security while supporting faith, family, and community. Terms are staggered: the four candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a four-year term; the four candidates receiving the next highest number of votes will serve a two-year term.The Board of Directors include:• Tom Burkhard, Board Chair (2-Year Term) - St. Augustine, Florida• Paul Kessler, Board Secretary (4-Year Term) - Killingworth, Connecticut• Mary Rodgers, Board Treasurer (4-Year Term) - Thonotosassa, Florida• Jeanne M. Filipp, Board Director (4-Year Term) - Arlington Heights, Illinois• Carole Witkowski, Board Director (4-Year Term) - New Berlin, Wisconsin• Wesley Skillett, Board Director (2-Year Term) - Omaha, Nebraska• Greg O'Brien, Board Director (2-Year Term) - Park Ridge, Illinois• Anne Blocker, Board Director (2-Year Term) - Waukon, Iowa“I am personally delighted to welcome our new Board members and look forward to serving alongside each of them,” said Lisa Bickus, CEO of 1891 Financial Life. “Their dedication, experience, and commitment to our mission will help guide our organization as we continue to serve our members and strengthen communities.”About 1891 Financial Life1891 Financial Life is a not-for-profit fraternal life insurance society dedicated to helping individuals and families build financial security while strengthening communities through faith, service, and member engagement. Guided by a legacy of faith, integrity, and compassion, the organization offers life insurance and annuity solutions designed to protect what matters most and create a lasting impact in the lives of its members and the communities they serve.

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