1891 Financial Life Marks 135 Years of Faith, Service, and Financial Protection at Member Summit

Hybrid event welcomed participants, introduced the newly elected Board of Directors, and celebrated the organization's 135-year legacy.

This Summit was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our history, honor the people who built this organization, and look ahead to the future with confidence and purpose.” — Lisa Bickus, 1891 Financial Life CEO

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1891 Financial Life 2026 Member Summit weekend began on July 18, 2026 with a special Mass and the installation of the newly elected Board of Directors at Holy Family Church in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood—the birthplace of the organization. Holding the ceremony at the organization’s founding church served as a meaningful tribute to its 135-year legacy of faith, service and financial protection.Attendees also had the unique opportunity to deepen their appreciation of the organization's heritage through a guided presentation on the history of Holy Family Church and a tour of historical artifacts at Saint Ignatius College Prep led by historian Ellen Skerrett.The celebration continued on July 19, 2026, as members, leaders, and guests from across the country gathered for 1891 Financial Life's Member Summit commemorating the organization's 135th Anniversary.Offered in a hybrid format for the first time, the Summit welcomed participants both in person and online, including members, staff, partners, and agents. It was an exciting day of learning, inspiration, fellowship, and celebration. The event highlighted the organization's rich history, member-driven mission, and vision for the future.A special feature of the Summit was the introduction of the newly elected Board of Directors. The Board members were elected by the membership of 1891 Financial Life back in April this year, and will help guide the organization through its next chapter of growth and service.Attendees also enjoyed a display of historical memorabilia that brought the organization's legacy to life and showcased the enduring value of fraternalism.The program included a two-person panel discussion featuring Past Board Chair Margaret Schmitt and CEO Lisa Bickus. The session highlighted 1891 Financial Life’s enduring fraternal mission and evolution through the lens of their personal experiences, leadership, and commitment to the organization.Guest speaker Fr. Timothy Anastos of the Archdiocese of Chicago delivered an inspiring message on faith, purpose, and living fully in today's world.Additionally, Regional Sales and Distribution Manager Kathi Amstutz highlighted 1891 Financial Life's products and member benefits designed to strengthen the organization and expand its impact.CEO Lisa Bickus shared her vision for the future of 1891 Financial Life, emphasizing opportunities for growth, innovation, and continued commitment to serving members and communities.“For 135 years, our members have been at the heart of everything we do,” said Lisa Bickus. “This Summit was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our history, honor the people who built this organization, and look ahead to the future with confidence and purpose. We remain committed to helping families achieve financial security while making a meaningful difference in their communities.”Attendees praised the event's engaging presentations, historical reflections, faith-centered message, and opportunities to connect with fellow members. The hybrid format allowed participants from across the country to join the celebration and reinforced the organization's commitment to member engagement and accessibility.Founded in 1891, 1891 Financial Life continues to build upon its legacy of providing financial protection, member benefits, scholarships, grants, volunteer opportunities, and community support. The Member Summit served as both a celebration of the organization's achievements and a reminder that its mission remains as relevant today as it was 135 years ago.Public Invited to View Historic Memorabilia CollectionTo continue the anniversary celebration, 1891 Financial Life will host a public tour of its historic memorabilia collection on August 12, 2026, at its Home Office in Schaumburg, Illinois. The exhibit features artifacts, photographs, publications, and other items that tell the story of the organization's 135-year journey of service, faith, and financial protection.Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pmLocation:1891 Financial Life200 N. Martingale Rd., Suite 405Schaumburg, IL 60173To see a virtual tour of 1891 Financial Life memorabilia, click here About 1891 Financial Life1891 Financial Life is a not-for-profit fraternal life insurance society dedicated to helping individuals and families build financial security while strengthening communities through faith, service, and member engagement. Guided by a legacy of faith, integrity, and compassion, the organization offers life insurance and annuity solutions designed to protect what matters most and create a lasting impact in the lives of its members and the communities they serve.

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