California Chief Justice Issues Statement on Judicial Branch Budget

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero today issued a statement on the judicial branch budget for fiscal year 2026-27:

I appreciate the Governor’s and the Legislature’s strong commitment to supporting the essential work of the judicial branch. The funding provided for California’s courts helps address increased operational costs for trial courts and rising costs for court interpreter services and appellate court-appointed counsel, and the funding also accelerates progress on the five-year infrastructure plan for courthouse construction and maintenance. The budget additionally includes funding for 13 new judgeships over five years to help meet ongoing judicial workload challenges in counties with the greatest need. These, and the other investments included in the budget, allow the judiciary to continue ensuring that people can access the courts to resolve their legal issues. We look forward to continuing this collaboration among our three branches of government as we strive to ensure fair, equal, and timely access to justice for all Californians.”