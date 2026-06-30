MTA to Replace Three East End LIRR Bridges

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has awarded a contract to complete the design and reconstruction of three aging bridges that carry vehicular traffic over Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) tracks on the Long Island East End: Sagg Road Bridge in Sagaponack, Cranberry Hole Road Bridge in Amagansett and River Avenue Bridge in Eastport.

“New York is making historic investments in Long Island’s infrastructure in ways big and small - from opening Grand Central Madison to delivering bridge upgrades that have been urgently needed for decades,” Governor Hochul said. “Credit to the MTA for stepping up and rebuilding these aging timber structures so that East End drivers will have modern, resilient bridges over LIRR tracks that will last for generations to come.”

Each structure, built between 1895 and 1921, serves vehicular traffic over the LIRR’s Montauk Branch. Because of structural deficiencies, two of the bridges – River Avenue and Cranberry Hole Road Bridge – are currently closed. Construction of new, safe and modern bridges is expected to begin in the coming months.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Replacing aging infrastructure is the centerpiece of the MTA capital program. And while these century-old bridges don’t carry LIRR trains, they do hang over our tracks. So, we’re doing a full rebuild to protect riders and East End service for decades to come.”

Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free said, “Rebuilding these overhead structures will strengthen these communities’ local roadway network with access to a safe, reliable road and will allow the LIRR to continue providing great train service to and from Long Island’s East End.”

These bridges are primarily of timber construction and have significantly deteriorated over time. Despite maintenance and temporary repairs, their structural condition has been further compromised by large, overweight vehicles traveling across these bridges against posted weight limit restrictions. As such, the Cranberry Hole Road and River Avenue Bridge have been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic since July 2023 and early 2024 respectively.

The new bridges will be designed to meet current roadway, structural, and railroad clearance requirements. Major work elements include demolition of the existing bridges, construction of new bridge structures and retaining walls, roadway reconstruction at bridge approaches, and drainage improvements.

Design completion is anticipated in January 2027, with demolition work beginning later this year, and the project is scheduled for completion by July 2028. The total project budget is $51 million.

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “These bridge replacements are critical to maintaining a safe and reliable transportation network for residents, commuters, and visitors across the East End. I am pleased to see the LIRR moving this project forward. Investing in these improvements today helps ensure the long-term safety, efficiency, and resiliency of our transportation system for years to come.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Our bridges and roads are critical infrastructure, and they are in desperate need of attention. This funding will go a long way in addressing these bridges to keep the public safe and improve our road infrastructure.”

Town of East Hampton Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for moving the Cranberry Hole Road Bridge replacement forward. Folks in Amagansett know how important this bridge is, whether you are heading to work, responding to an emergency, getting to school, or just going about your day. After more than 100 years of service, this bridge needs the attention and investment it deserves. We are glad to see this project advancing and will stay closely engaged with the MTA and LIRR on behalf of our community.”

Town of Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore said, “These bridges have served us for more than a century, and replacing them is an investment in the future of the East End. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the MTA for recognizing the importance of these critical projects and their commitment to keeping residents, visitors, and commuters safe. We look forward to working together to strengthen our local transportation network while supporting the communities that rely on it every day.”

Suffolk County Legislator Ann Welker said, “Investment in transportation infrastructure is critically important to the East End not only for our economy and our workforce but also for our public safety. We thank Governor Hochul and the MTA for their commitment to these structures.”

Suffolk County Legislator Greg Doroski said, “At a time when the federal government is cutting back funding for local communities, Governor Hochul has continued to step up and invest in projects that matter to residents. These bridge replacements are important investments in the safety, reliability, and quality of life of everyone who lives on and visits the East End. I’m grateful for the Governor’s continued partnership in delivering the infrastructure our communities depend on.”