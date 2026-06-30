3rd Update on Salmonella Cases at the Broome County Correctional Facility

(TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY) On Thursday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the Broome County Health Department provided the public with what they believe will be the final update on the coordinated response to the outbreak of Salmonella that hit the Broome County Correctional Facility in May of 2026.



Medical Update

With zero deaths, zero current hospitalizations related to Salmonella and zero individuals exhibiting salmonella-related symptoms in the Correctional Facility, officials believe the worst is behind us on the medical side of the outbreak. Twelve individuals were hospitalized in total due to Salmonella over the past several weeks.

“On the patient side, I think we can breathe a sigh of relief,” said Dr. Lazarus Gehring, Broome County Medical Director. “The investigation on the how and why and where, that’ll burn on for a while.”



“The Undersheriff and I will forever be grateful for the people standing behind me who really stepped up in a very amazing way. Our friends at UHS Hospital stepped up in a big way, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, our partners in government, the Broome County Health Department, and PrimeCare Medical, especially, stepped up and did a remarkable job ensuring that our incarcerated population had everything that they needed from a medical perspective. Thanks to our partners and our Corrections Division, from the command staff to the team they lead, we’re on the other end of a significant event without losing any human life. We have much to do moving forward, but I feel very good about where we are today.”



Health Department Investigation Ongoing

While investigation into the infection by the Broome County Health Department is ongoing, 23 samples tested from infected individuals all showed exact matches to the sample of a chicken salad meal served on Sunday, May 24, 2026. No other meals have tested positive.

Broome County Health Department officials believe inadequate cooking, cooling, storage and preparation of the May 24th meal likely contributed to the contamination.

Health Department food safety training has been completed with all food vendor staff and inmate workers. A hearing will be taking place next week regarding multiple handling, cooking and storage violations related to the preparation of the meal in question. The Health Department will also continue reinspection of the kitchen to ensure that all the violations have been addressed.

“We will continue working with the USDA, NYS DOH and CDC as this investigation continues,” said Olivia Catalano, Broome County Director of Public Health. “I am grateful for the amazing team at the health department who came together to quickly respond and help us find care for the community.”



Food Vendor Reevaluation

Discussions are ongoing between the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the County Attorney and the Broome County Executive’s Office on the future of food service at the Broome County Correctional Facility. A list of all food service providers currently utilized by Sheriff’s across New York State is currently under review.

“Anytime you’re talking about a vendor providing service of this magnitude, those conversations must take place,” Sheriff Fred Akshar. “It’s easy to say ‘Well you should just fire them,’ and people may be right, but then what? You have to have a plan in place to be able to provide three meals per day to 500 or more people on a daily basis. We will continue working with our partners in government to determine what that relationship looks like going forward.”

Trinity Services Group has been providing food service to the Broome County Correctional Facility since 2018.

6.19.26 - Sheriff, Health Deartment Provide Final Update on Salmonella Response and Investigation.pdf