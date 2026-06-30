Strand Commons Opens in Downtown Endicott

Project Funded Through a State/Local Partnership

(VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT, NY) – Today, Broome County, the Village of Endicott, Town of Union, New York Department of State and Empire State Development, and other project partners celebrated the official opening of Strand Commons, a new public gathering space designed to serve as a destination for residents, visitors, and community events in the heart of downtown Endicott.

“Public gathering spaces and public art are essential elements of a downtown’s vibrancy, culture and livability,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Public spaces provide an ideal opportunity for people of all ages, incomes, backgrounds and abilities to engage with one another and just enjoy the excitement and diversity of this burgeoning downtown. We are proud to have supported this project through our Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which has been creating public gathering spaces like this throughout the State for the past decade.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Governor Hochul continues to support community-based investments and Strand Commons represents what can be achieved with strong collaboration between local and state partners. This project reimagined and redeveloped a parking lot into an engaging space that invites residents and visitors alike to the heart of Endicott, encouraging new regional growth and opportunities.”

Located at 121-125 Washington Avenue, Strand Commons transformed a former parking lot into a vibrant, multi-functional public space featuring a six-foot illuminated art installation, performance pavilion, lighting, walkways, seating areas, landscaping, and other placemaking amenities.

Construction on the project began in August 2025 and was completed through a collaborative effort involving Broome County, the Village of Endicott, the Town of Union, New York State Empire State Development, and the New York State Department of State.

The project was developed with input from community members through public surveys and stakeholder engagement efforts, helping ensure the final design reflected local priorities and community needs.

Strand Commons advances the goals outlined in several local and regional planning initiatives, including the Endicott iDistrict Revitalization Plan, the Greater Binghamton Fund Strategic Investment Plan, the Village of Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative Strategic Investment Plan, and the Imagine Endicott Revitalization Plan Brownfield Opportunity Area Nomination Study.

The total project cost was approximately $1.14 million, including design, engineering, and construction. Funding was made possible through New York State's Upstate Revitalization Initiative, including approximately $805,000 through Broome County's Greater Binghamton Fund allocation and approximately $333,000 through the Village of Endicott's Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.

LaBella Associates provided project design and engineering services, while construction was completed by Boland's Excavating & Topsoil, Inc.

Strand Commons is now open to the public and available for community use, events, and gatherings.