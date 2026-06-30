SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES 2026 PRODUCT AWARDS WINNERS
Spaces4Learning is proud to unveil the winners of its 2026 Product Awards, recognizing innovation in products that enhance education learning environments..WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spaces4Learning, a source of news, analysis and practical resources for executive, purchasing and specifying professionals in the education sector—and a division of Converge360 and 1105 Media Inc.—is proud to unveil the winners of its 2026 Product Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in products that enhance learning environments at K–12 schools, colleges and universities.
Sixteen innovative companies are being honored this year for their outstanding contributions to education, earning accolades across 17 distinct categories spanning both K–12 and higher education. Several organizations—including Epson America, Inc., Legrand, Haskell Education, SALTO by Case Systems, Tarkett & Whitney Brothers — received multiple awards in recognition of their exceptional impact.
“Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 Spaces4Learning Product Awards! These innovative solutions are helping schools and campuses create more effective, engaging, and future-ready learning environments for students at every level,” said Editor-in-Chief of Spaces4Learning Rhea Kelly.
The 2026 award winners are:
Building Interiors - Carpet
Platinum - Higher Ed: Color Current, Patcraft
Platinum - K-12: Aftermath III SD, Tarkett
Gold - K-12 (tie): Stellar Horizons, Interface
Gold - K-12 (tie): Edifice II SD, Tarkett
Silver - K-12 (tie): Primary Color, Tarkett
Building Interiors - Ceilings
Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Tectum® DesignArt® Ceiling & Wall Panels, Armstrong World Industries
Building Interiors - Floorings
Platinum - Higher Ed: Transcribe carpet tile and LVT collection, Tarkett
Platinum - K-12: norament kivo, Interface
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Desks and Tables)
Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Pathmaker Table Collection, Haskell Education
Platinum - K-12: GRAVIT8™ Table, Marco
Gold - K-12: SALTO Maker Table With Uprights, SALTO by Case Systems
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Other)
Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Connectrac® Tamper-Resistant Receptacle Device, Legrand
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Seating)
Platinum - K-12: Minute Stool, Marco
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Library
Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Pathmaker Table Collection, Haskell Education
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Science/Vocational (Desks and Tables)
Platinum - Higher Ed & Gold - K-12: Pathmaker Table Collection, Haskell Education
Platinum - K-12: SALTO Maker Table With Uprights
SALTO by Case Systems
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Science/Vocational (Other)
Platinum - K-12: SALTO Maker Cart, SALTO by Case Systems
Hygiene - Cleaning Fixtures
Platinum - K-12: Lil Delux Portable Sink, Ozark River Manufacturing
Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing - HVAC
Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Kingspan KoolDuct System
Kingspan Insulation | North America
Outdoor Environment - Outdoor Furniture
Platinum - K-12 (tie): outdoorED™ Learning Pavilion, Whitney Brothers®
Platinum - K-12 (tie): Childcraft Out2Grow Outdoor Furniture, School Specialty
Outdoor Environment - Recreation Systems
Platinum - Higher Ed: Direct Bury Power Pedestal, Legrand
Technology - A/V Equipment
Platinum - Higher Ed: Epson PowerLite® L790SE 7,000-Lumen Short Throw 3LCD Laser Projector with 4K Enhancement, Epson America Inc.
Technology - AR/VR Headsets & Hardware
Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Logitech MX Ink, Logitech
Technology - Printing/Imaging
Platinum - Higher Ed: Epson WorkForce Pro EM-C800 Workgroup Color Multifunction Printer, Epson America, Inc.
Platinum - K-12: Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550z A4 Color Multifunction Printer with Inner Finisher, Epson America, Inc.
Technology - Software
Platinum - Higher Ed: StarRez, StarRez
Information on the 2027 Product Awards will be available on www.spaces4learning.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@1105media.com.
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About Spaces4Learning
Spaces4Learning provides the news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media Inc
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