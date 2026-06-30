SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES 2026 PRODUCT AWARDS WINNERS

Spaces4Learning is proud to unveil the winners of its 2026 Product Awards, recognizing innovation in products that enhance education learning environments..

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaces4Learning , a source of news, analysis and practical resources for executive, purchasing and specifying professionals in the education sector—and a division of Converge360 and 1105 Media Inc.—is proud to unveil the winners of its 2026 Product Awards , recognizing innovation and excellence in products that enhance learning environments at K–12 schools, colleges and universities.Sixteen innovative companies are being honored this year for their outstanding contributions to education, earning accolades across 17 distinct categories spanning both K–12 and higher education. Several organizations—including Epson America, Inc., Legrand, Haskell Education, SALTO by Case Systems, Tarkett & Whitney Brothers — received multiple awards in recognition of their exceptional impact.“Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 Spaces4Learning Product Awards! These innovative solutions are helping schools and campuses create more effective, engaging, and future-ready learning environments for students at every level,” said Editor-in-Chief of Spaces4Learning Rhea Kelly.The 2026 award winners are:Building Interiors - CarpetPlatinum - Higher Ed: Color Current, PatcraftPlatinum - K-12: Aftermath III SD, TarkettGold - K-12 (tie): Stellar Horizons, InterfaceGold - K-12 (tie): Edifice II SD, TarkettSilver - K-12 (tie): Primary Color, TarkettBuilding Interiors - CeilingsPlatinum - Higher Ed & K-12: TectumDesignArtCeiling & Wall Panels, Armstrong World IndustriesBuilding Interiors - FlooringsPlatinum - Higher Ed: Transcribe carpet tile and LVT collection, TarkettPlatinum - K-12: norament kivo, InterfaceFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Desks and Tables)Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Pathmaker Table Collection, Haskell EducationPlatinum - K-12: GRAVIT8™ Table, MarcoGold - K-12: SALTO Maker Table With Uprights, SALTO by Case SystemsFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Other)Platinum - Higher Ed & K-12: ConnectracTamper-Resistant Receptacle Device, LegrandFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Seating)Platinum - K-12: Minute Stool, MarcoFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - LibraryPlatinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Pathmaker Table Collection, Haskell EducationFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Science/Vocational (Desks and Tables)Platinum - Higher Ed & Gold - K-12: Pathmaker Table Collection, Haskell EducationPlatinum - K-12: SALTO Maker Table With UprightsSALTO by Case SystemsFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Science/Vocational (Other)Platinum - K-12: SALTO Maker Cart, SALTO by Case SystemsHygiene - Cleaning FixturesPlatinum - K-12: Lil Delux Portable Sink, Ozark River ManufacturingMechanical, Electrical & Plumbing - HVACPlatinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Kingspan KoolDuct SystemKingspan Insulation | North AmericaOutdoor Environment - Outdoor FurniturePlatinum - K-12 (tie): outdoorED™ Learning Pavilion, Whitney BrothersPlatinum - K-12 (tie): Childcraft Out2Grow Outdoor Furniture, School SpecialtyOutdoor Environment - Recreation SystemsPlatinum - Higher Ed: Direct Bury Power Pedestal, LegrandTechnology - A/V EquipmentPlatinum - Higher Ed: Epson PowerLiteL790SE 7,000-Lumen Short Throw 3LCD Laser Projector with 4K Enhancement, Epson America Inc.Technology - AR/VR Headsets & HardwarePlatinum - Higher Ed & K-12: Logitech MX Ink, LogitechTechnology - Printing/ImagingPlatinum - Higher Ed: Epson WorkForce Pro EM-C800 Workgroup Color Multifunction Printer, Epson America, Inc.Platinum - K-12: Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550z A4 Color Multifunction Printer with Inner Finisher, Epson America, Inc.Technology - SoftwarePlatinum - Higher Ed: StarRez, StarRezInformation on the 2027 Product Awards will be available on www.spaces4learning.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Spaces4LearningSpaces4Learning provides the news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments.

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