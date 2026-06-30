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CAMPUS SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2026 SECURE CAMPUS AWARDS

Campus Security Today is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Secure Campus Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campus Security Today, a source of industry news and insights for school, college, security and healthcare professionals—from Converge360, a division of 1105 Media Inc.—is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Secure Campus Awards.

The annual award program honors the outstanding achievements of security industry manufacturers whose products and solutions exemplify excellence in campus safety and security.

"The quality and innovation showcased in this year’s Secure Campus Awards entries continue to demonstrate the industry’s commitment to creating safer campus environments," said Ralph C. Jensen, Editor-in-Chief of Campus Security Today. "These winners represent some of the most impactful brands and products in the industry. Congratulations to all of the award recipients."

The 2026 Award Winners
Access Control Software
Paxton10, Paxton Access, Inc.

Access Control, based on physical authentication
CyberKey Blue 4, CyberLock, Inc.

Access Control, cloud-based management
Certus, ZKTeco USA LLC

Access Control, keyless entry
Control iD iDFace Max, Control iD

Artificial Intelligence
TIE: Brivo Eagle Eye Gun Detection, Brivo; and Acre Via, Acre Security

Cameras
AXIS M433x/M434x PLVE Panoramic Camera, Axis Communications

Cameras, NDAA Compliant
12.5MP AI Fisheye camera (DC-Y8D11WRA), IDIS Americas


Cloud Solutions & Services
HORIZON Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Platform, Hytera US Inc

Communication Devices
Hytera BRIDGE, Hytera US Inc

Emergency Notification/Mass Notification
Rapid Alert Wearable Security Badge, AtlasIED

Fire/Life Safety
SDS Perimeter Outdoor Gunshot Detection System, Shooter Detection Systems

Intelligent Communications
Antaira CMP-5204G-4XS SMB / Enterprise Managed Gigabit Network Switch, up to 30W per port PoE+, Antaira Technologies

Intrusion Systems/Panic Alarms
ClassSecure Safety System, i-PRO Americas

Lockdown and Physical Security
Stronghold, Stronghold Systems Technology Inc.

Mobile Apps
HID Mobile Access, HID

Perimeter Protection
LVT Mobile Security Unit w/GuardGate, LiveView Technologies

Screening Equipment
AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor, Axis Communications

Security & Personal Safety Devices
InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, Singlewire Software

Security System Design Planning
System Surveyor Phone app, System Surveyor

Unified/Integrated Systems
SOS Live 2.0, SOS Technologies

Video Surveillance Software
Dynamic Audit Events, CyberLock, Inc.

Wireless Networking
Antaira AIROLINX-GOMAX-KIT-IP67-T Outdoor IP67 Preconfigured 5GHz Wireless Bridge Kits, with Airolinx Go Studio Software, Antaira Technologies

Information on the 2027 Secure Campus Awards will be available on www.campussecuritytoday.com next year.

For more information, please contact David Kopf, Group Publisher, at dkopf@1105media.com.

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About Campus Security Today
Campus Security Today brings important industry information to the largest audience of school, college, security and healthcare professionals in the market.

About Converge360
For more than two decades, Converge360 readers have trusted its B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. Converge360 brings its clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media Inc
+1 818-814-5200
email us here
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