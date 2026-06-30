CAMPUS SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2026 SECURE CAMPUS AWARDS

Campus Security Today is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Secure Campus Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campus Security Today , a source of industry news and insights for school, college, security and healthcare professionals—from Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media Inc.—is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Secure Campus Awards The annual award program honors the outstanding achievements of security industry manufacturers whose products and solutions exemplify excellence in campus safety and security."The quality and innovation showcased in this year’s Secure Campus Awards entries continue to demonstrate the industry’s commitment to creating safer campus environments," said Ralph C. Jensen, Editor-in-Chief of Campus Security Today. "These winners represent some of the most impactful brands and products in the industry. Congratulations to all of the award recipients."The 2026 Award WinnersAccess Control SoftwarePaxton10, Paxton Access, Inc.Access Control, based on physical authenticationCyberKey Blue 4, CyberLock, Inc.Access Control, cloud-based managementCertus, ZKTeco USA LLCAccess Control, keyless entryControl iD iDFace Max, Control iDArtificial IntelligenceTIE: Brivo Eagle Eye Gun Detection, Brivo; and Acre Via, Acre SecurityCamerasAXIS M433x/M434x PLVE Panoramic Camera, Axis CommunicationsCameras, NDAA Compliant12.5MP AI Fisheye camera (DC-Y8D11WRA), IDIS AmericasCloud Solutions & ServicesHORIZON Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Platform, Hytera US IncCommunication DevicesHytera BRIDGE, Hytera US IncEmergency Notification/Mass NotificationRapid Alert Wearable Security Badge, AtlasIEDFire/Life SafetySDS Perimeter Outdoor Gunshot Detection System, Shooter Detection SystemsIntelligent CommunicationsAntaira CMP-5204G-4XS SMB / Enterprise Managed Gigabit Network Switch, up to 30W per port PoE+, Antaira TechnologiesIntrusion Systems/Panic AlarmsClassSecure Safety System, i-PRO AmericasLockdown and Physical SecurityStronghold, Stronghold Systems Technology Inc.Mobile AppsHID Mobile Access, HIDPerimeter ProtectionLVT Mobile Security Unit w/GuardGate, LiveView TechnologiesScreening EquipmentAXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor, Axis CommunicationsSecurity & Personal Safety DevicesInformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, Singlewire SoftwareSecurity System Design PlanningSystem Surveyor Phone app, System SurveyorUnified/Integrated SystemsSOS Live 2.0, SOS TechnologiesVideo Surveillance SoftwareDynamic Audit Events, CyberLock, Inc.Wireless NetworkingAntaira AIROLINX-GOMAX-KIT-IP67-T Outdoor IP67 Preconfigured 5GHz Wireless Bridge Kits, with Airolinx Go Studio Software, Antaira TechnologiesInformation on the 2027 Secure Campus Awards will be available on www.campussecuritytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact David Kopf, Group Publisher, at dkopf@1105media.com.###About Campus Security TodayCampus Security Today brings important industry information to the largest audience of school, college, security and healthcare professionals in the market.About Converge360For more than two decades, Converge360 readers have trusted its B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. Converge360 brings its clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

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