Anthropic's Amandeep Khurana to Keynote TDWI Transform 2026

Keynote examines the operating shift behind agentic AI and what changes when intelligence is designed into the work itself.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDWI has announced that Amandeep Khurana of Anthropic will deliver the opening keynote at TDWI Transform 2026, taking place September 20–25 in Anaheim, California. Turning the Impossible into Inevitable: Leading the Agentic AI Transformation will be presented Monday, September 21, from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. during the conference Keynote Breakfast.Khurana, an agentic expert, author, and entrepreneur who currently leads a team at Anthropic building agentic solutions with enterprise customers, will tell the true story of a skeptical engineering team handed a mandate its members believed was impossible: a rewrite estimated at a full year, delivered in a fraction of that time, live, with no downtime. The team delivered. What changed was not a better model or a smarter tool, but a fundamentally different way of working.In the keynote, Khurana will explain why the teams pulling ahead right now aren't the ones with the best AI, they're the ones who redesigned the work around it. He will demonstrate how the most common enterprise pattern, bolting AI onto workflows that were never designed for it, produces modest efficiency gains rather than transformation, and describes the four conditions that separate the two approaches.Drawing on firsthand experience and enterprise examples across marketing, e-commerce compliance, and consumer finance, Khurana will also address the organizational changes that follow and close with a practical starting point for leaders.Session HighlightsAmong the topics Khurana will cover:• Why AI layered onto existing workflows yields incremental gains, and what distinguishes teams that achieve step-change results.• The four conditions behind agentic performance: context, tools, memory, and feedback.• How review shifts upstream, from correcting output to improving the specifications that produce it.• Why small, autonomous pods outperform meeting-driven coordination, and how the role of senior technical talent changes as a result.• Enterprise examples spanning marketing operations, compliance screening at transaction scale, and high-volume customer service.• A practical first move for leaders facing mandates their organizations were not designed to meet.The Monday keynote is sure to be a highlight of the six days of TDWI Transform 2026 programming, which also includes the Transform Masterclass agenda, the TDWI Data & AI Leaders Summit (September 21–23), hands-on labs, and multi-day bootcamps.About the SpeakerAMANDEEP KHURANA is a software product leader and entrepreneur. Amandeep currently works at Anthropic, leading a team building bleeding-edge agentic solutions with customers. Before that, Amandeep led several products at AWS from zero to one, including Kiro and agent optimizations in Bedrock AgentCore. Prior to AWS, Amandeep founded Okera, a data security and privacy company, which exited to Databricks.About TDWIFor 30 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance AI efficacy and data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi.org.About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

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