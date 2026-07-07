Omega Bio-tek Launches Mag-Bind® HMW DNA Kit for Long-Read Sequencing

Representative performance data demonstrating recovery of high molecular weight DNA suitable for long-read sequencing.

New magnetic bead-based workflow isolates genomic DNA up to 450 kb while supporting both manual and automated sample preparation

We developed the HMW DNA Kit to help researchers recover ultra-high molecular weight DNA through a streamlined, automation-ready process that delivers reliable results across multiple sample types.” — Julie Baggs, Scientific Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek , a leading provider of nucleic acid purification technologies, today introduced the Mag-BindHigh Molecular Weight (HMW) DNA Kit (M6311), a new magnetic bead-based DNA purification kit designed to isolate ultra-high molecular weight DNA for long-read sequencing applications. As long-read sequencing becomes more widely adopted for applications such as structural variant analysis and de novo genome assembly, researchers need extraction methods that preserve DNA integrity while fitting into modern laboratory workflows.The Mag-BindHMW DNA Kit purifies genomic DNA fragments up to 450 kb from whole blood, buffy coat, saliva, and cultured cells. Its innovative chemistry combines lysis and DNA binding into a single step, reducing hands-on time while streamlining extraction without compromising DNA quality. The magnetic bead-based workflow supports both manual processing and automation on leading open liquid handling platforms, giving laboratories the flexibility to scale from individual research projects to high-throughput automated workflows.Designed for demanding long-read sequencing applications, the Mag-BindHMW DNA Kit delivers high-quality genomic DNA compatible with platforms such as Oxford Nanopore and PacBio sequencing systems. Internal studies demonstrated high proportions of DNA fragments greater than 50 kb, robust N50 read lengths, and maximum read lengths approaching 450 kb. These performance characteristics provide researchers with the high-integrity DNA needed for demanding long-read sequencing workflows. By combining simplified sample preparation with consistent recovery of ultra-high molecular weight DNA, the kit helps laboratories improve efficiency while supporting reliable downstream sequencing performance."High-quality sequencing data begins with high-quality DNA," said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director at Omega Bio-tek. "We developed the Mag-BindHMW DNA Kit to help researchers recover ultra-high molecular weight DNA through a streamlined, automation-ready process that delivers reliable results across a range of sample types. The goal is to take some of the complexity out of sample prep so researchers can spend less time preparing samples and more time generating data."With the introduction of the Mag-BindHMW DNA Kit, Omega Bio-tek continues its commitment to advancing nucleic acid purification technologies that help researchers accelerate genomic discovery. By combining simplified sample preparation, automation compatibility, and exceptional DNA quality, the kit provides laboratories with a practical solution for generating ultra-high molecular weight DNA for today's most demanding genomics workflows.For more information about the Mag-BindHMW DNA Kit (M6311), including technical specifications, application data, and ordering information, visit Omega Bio-tek or contact info@omegabiotek.com.About Omega Bio-tekOmega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio of low-throughput to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.

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