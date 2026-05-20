Omega Bio-tek Launches Mag-Bind® Blood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit to Streamline High-Throughput DNA Extraction

New Load, Scan, Purify workflow enhances traceability, consistency, and scalability for high-throughput laboratories

With the Mag-Bind® Blood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit, we provide our robust purification chemistry in a format optimized for high-throughput automated processing.” — Julie Baggs, Scientific Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek, a leading provider of nucleic acid purification solutions, today announced the launch of the PS6399 Mag-Bind® Blood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit , a next-generation solution designed to deliver high-quality DNA from a range of samples including blood and saliva with exceptional consistency, scalability, and ease-of-use. The kit will be featured at the 2026 SLAS Europe Conference and Exhibition . Designed for laboratories processing a variety of sample types at scale, the kit minimizes manual intervention, reduces the risk of user error, and supports reliable downstream results across high-throughput environments.As laboratories increasingly rely on automation to manage growing sample volumes, maintaining reproducibility and traceability across workflows can present significant challenges. Variability in sample types, multiple operators, and open liquid-handling platforms often introduce complexity. The PS6399 kit addresses these issues through its intuitive Load, Scan, Purify (LSP) workflow. Barcoded reagents are loaded directly onto the automation deck, reservoirs are scanned to confirm correct placement, and the system proceeds seamlessly to DNA purification—simplifying setup while ensuring process integrity.The Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit (PS6399) leverages Omega Bio-tek’s proven Mag-Bindtechnology to enable efficient purification of genomic DNA suitable for a wide range of downstream applications. Engineered for compatibility with open liquid handling platforms, the kit supports high-throughput workflows while maintaining reproducibility across diverse sample types. Its streamlined plug-and-play protocol reduces hands-on time and ensures consistent recovery of pure, inhibitor-free DNA, making it ideal for laboratories scaling genomic, clinical, and population studies.These capabilities will also be highlighted in a scientific poster presentation by Stefan Schmidt, “Load, Scan, Purify: Workflow for High-Throughput Genomic DNA Extraction,” on May 20 at 4:40 pm in Exhibition Hall B.“Blood and saliva samples can be unpredictable, and researchers need purification tools that deliver consistent performance regardless of sample variability,” said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director at Omega Bio-tek. “With the Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit, we provide our robust purification chemistry in a format optimized for high-throughput automated processing. Our goal is to give laboratories a dependable, scalable workflow that supports the growing demands of modern genomics and clinical research.”The Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit (PS6399) represents the second release in Omega Bio-tek’s LSP portfolio, following the 2025 introduction of the Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kit (PS3298) for circulating cell-free DNA purification. Backed by decades of expertise in magnetic bead chemistry, Omega Bio-tek has developed these kits to provide laboratories with robust, scalable solutions for advancing precision genomics, molecular diagnostics research, and population-scale studies.Attendees of SLAS Europe 2026 are invited to learn more about the Mag-BindBlood & Saliva DNA LSP Kit (PS6399) by visiting the Omega Bio-tek booth #604 for live demonstrations and technical discussions. For additional product information, application data, or to request a sample, please visit www.omegabiotek.com or contact the Omega Bio-tek team directly.About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA & RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics applications. With a diversified product portfolio ranging from low-throughput to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.

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