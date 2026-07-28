Omega Bio-tek Expands Oakbrook R&D Facility to Accelerate Product Innovation and Automation Support

Expanded R&D laboratory to Omega Bio-tek’s Oakbrook facility. Automation demonstration laboratory featuring automated sample preparation platforms.

This expansion gives our Scientific teams more room to develop and validate solutions across a range of platforms, where customers can see how our solutions perform with their samples and requirements” — Travis Butts, Vice President, Omega Bio-tek

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek , a leading provider of nucleic acid purification solutions , today announced the completion of a significant expansion of its Research and Development facility at its Oakbrook location, increasing the company's R&D footprint by approximately 50% and reinforcing its ongoing investment in scientific innovation, product development, and collaboration.The expanded facility is designed to enhance Omega Bio-tek's ability to develop next-generation DNA and RNA purification technologies that support genomics , molecular biology, clinical research, and other life sciences applications. The additional space provides increased capacity for application development, workflow optimization, product testing, and cross-functional collaboration among scientific, engineering, and technical support teams.A key feature of the expansion is a dedicated automation demonstration laboratory, where visitors can evaluate automated sample preparation workflows using their own samples and protocols. Working alongside Omega Bio-tek's scientific and technical specialists, customers can assess workflow performance, optimize protocols, and gain confidence before implementing automation solutions within their own laboratories."Our customers are working in increasingly complex research environments, from challenging sample types to higher volumes and automation that spans multiple platforms," said Travis Butts, Vice President. "This expansion gives our Scientific teams more room to develop and validate solutions across a range of liquid handlers, magnetic processors, and automation platforms, where customers can see how our solutions perform with their own samples and requirements."The investment reflects Omega Bio-tek's continued commitment to scientific innovation and customer-focused product development. It is designed to support both current product lines and future technologies that address evolving needs in life sciences discovery, clinical research, biobanking, genomics, and laboratory automation."This expansion represents more than additional laboratory space," said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director. "It creates an environment where scientists, automation specialists, and technical experts can collaborate more closely, accelerating innovation and strengthening our ability to develop solutions that support the next generation of genomics and molecular biology workflows."Completed in June 2026, the Oakbrook R&D expansion represents another milestone in Omega Bio-tek's long-term commitment to advancing sample preparation technologies and providing researchers with scientific expertise, innovative products, and practical support needed to accelerate discovery and improve laboratory efficiency.About Omega Bio-tekOmega Bio-tek develops nucleic acid purification products and solutions for life sciences research, genomics, molecular biology, clinical research, and applied laboratory workflows. The company's portfolio of DNA and RNA purification technologies supports researchers and laboratories worldwide with reliable, high-quality sample preparation solutions across a wide range of sample types and applications. Through continued investment in research, innovation, and customer collaboration, Omega Bio-tek helps scientists generate the high-quality nucleic acids required for successful downstream analysis.Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:media@omegabiotek.com(770) 931-8400

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