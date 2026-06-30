Temperatures are expected to reach extremely high levels in the coming days. Cooling Centers will be open in the following locations: The Westerly Senior Center

39 State St

Westerly

Tuesday - Thursday 8am-4:30pm

The Westerly Library

44 Broad St

Westerly

Tuesday-Thursday 9am-8pm

Friday 9am-6pm It is recommended that you stay out of the heat as much as possible, drink plenty of water and check on neighbors and pets.

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