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cooling centers

Temperatures are expected to reach extremely high levels in the coming days. 

Cooling Centers will be open in the following locations:

The Westerly Senior Center 
39 State St
Westerly   
Tuesday - Thursday 8am-4:30pm

  
The Westerly Library
44 Broad St
Westerly    
Tuesday-Thursday  9am-8pm
Friday  9am-6pm

It is recommended that you stay out of the heat as much as possible, drink plenty of water and check on neighbors and pets.

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cooling centers

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