cooling centers
Temperatures are expected to reach extremely high levels in the coming days.
Cooling Centers will be open in the following locations:
The Westerly Senior Center
39 State St
Westerly
Tuesday - Thursday 8am-4:30pm
The Westerly Library
44 Broad St
Westerly
Tuesday-Thursday 9am-8pm
Friday 9am-6pm
It is recommended that you stay out of the heat as much as possible, drink plenty of water and check on neighbors and pets.
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