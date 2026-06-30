Commissioners Adopt FY27 Budget

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners adopted the budget for the 2027 fiscal year at their June 29, 2026 Special Meeting. The $324 million general fund budget promotes investments in services and facilities while maintaining a commitment to fiscal responsibility. With this budget the Board of Commissioners maintained the tax rate of $0.655 per $100 valuation and used the property values from the 2022 revaluation, ensuring that no citizens would experience a County tax increase.

Some notable priorities being pursued in the FY27 budget include construction of three new Emergency Medical Services stations, building an indoor recreation facility, and an expansion of the Main Branch Library in Jacksonville. Additional EMS stations will improve emergency response times while the investment in recreation and library facilities will help meet the needs for cultural opportunities in our growing community.

The approved budget also funds 22 new positions across 10 departments to meet the growing demands for County services. Approximately 36% of the FY27 general expenditures will go toward education, 30% toward public safety, and 20% are allocated for human services. The budget was balanced with $13.1 million from the tax rate stabilization fund which allowed for growth without impacting taxpayers.

Exciting programs continuing from the previous budget include the Orphan Roads Loan Fund and Mobile Integrated Health(MIH). Orphan roads are those which have no clear ownership or path to repair. This fund gives neighborhoods the opportunity to have roads brought up to current standards and entered into the NCDOT maintenance system.

Mobile Integrated Health is an expansion of the previous Community Paramedic program to respond to a wider range of emergency calls. This keeps ambulances and resources ready for higher level emergencies while still delivering timely, compassionate care. MIH also provides outreach at community events and offers CPR, Narcan, and Stop the Bleed training.

The budget book is available to view online at www.OnslowCountyNC.gov/Budget or in person at the Onslow County Government Center or the Main Branch Library.