ADOT unveils new specialty license plate

PHOENIX – Arizonans have another choice to support their favorite charitable causes as the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offers a new specialty license plate.

The addition of the Maverick Community Impact specialty plate, established by state law, brings the total options to 115 different license plates that can be viewed and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates.

“Specialty license plates offer a fun way to customize your vehicle and show your support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Michael Cryderman said. “MVD is pleased to support Arizona communities through the various plates for the organizations dedicated to helping Arizona and our communities.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. Through May this fiscal year, sales of specialty plates contributed over $14.3 million for various causes and charities.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona Legislature and have been offered since 1989. ADOT and law enforcement review plate designs to ensure readability. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

Learn more about the Maverick Community Impact license plate:

Maverick Community Impact

$17 from each plate supports charitable initiatives, community programs and nonprofit partners that improve the lives of individuals and families throughout the West Valley.

This plate is available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format.

"The West Valley Mavericks Foundation charitable license plate is more than just a plate — it’s a way for our community to show their pride while directly supporting local programs and families in need,” said Jamie Luna, West Valley Maverick’s Foundation Executive Director. “Every plate purchased helps us continue making a meaningful impact throughout the West Valley, and we’re excited to give people another opportunity to join us in driving positive change."

To view and order any specialty plate, please visit azmvdnow.gov.