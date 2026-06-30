421 Sea Turtle Hatchlings Released Through Lombok Conservation Partnership

Latest count of baby turtles released at The Sira A sea turtle being released at The Sira

The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Lombok's partnership with Turtle Conservation Community Nipah helped protect and release 421 sea turtles to date.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lombok Island is home to sea turtles, yet many hatchlings never reach the ocean, as their eggs are often lost to natural predators and environmental threats. Recognizing this, The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa , joined hands with the locally rooted Turtle Conservation Community (TCC) Nipah, to help safeguard the future of these endangered creatures. Through this meaningful collaboration, both parties work closely to protect sea turtle nests, nurture hatchlings, and improve their chances of survival.Known as the “turtle sanctuary”, Sira Beach serves as a sacred nesting ground where mother turtles return, almost every two months, to entrust their eggs along Lombok’s shoreline. The two most common species nesting there are the Olive Ridley and Hawksbill turtles. To protect these vulnerable eggs, the resort team actively relocates them from risky shoreline areas to a safer section of the beach, reducing threats from predators and environmental factors.As part of the resort’s commitment in preserving the guardians of the ocean’s future, The Sira also hosts intimate sea turtle release experiences , where guests are invited to witness Olive Ridley hatchlings take their first journey into the ocean. Guided by passionate local ambassadors, visitors gain deeper insight into the turtles’ lifecycle and the challenges they face, before gently releasing them into the wild.This impactful collaboration began in mid 2025 on a sunny afternoon under Lombok’s radiant skies, when Alex Gares, General Manager of The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok, took a quiet walk on his day off from work, along the shores of Nipah Beach.Alex found himself at Nipah Beach, a beloved local gathering spot known for its vibrant seafood stalls and warm community spirit. On that particular day, he stood out as perhaps the only bule strolling along the coast. Drawn by curiosity, he wandered into the humble base of the Turtle Conservation Community (TCC) Nipah. Over a simple cup of local hot coffee and casual conversation, he connected with the passionate local conservationists which soon unfolded into something far more profound.Moved by their commitment, Alex introduced himself and, from that moment, a meaningful partnership began to take shape. What he discovered was a fully non-profit, grassroots initiative driven by unwavering dedication: a community united by a singular mission to protect sea turtles and preserve Lombok’s fragile marine ecosystem. By December 2025, The Sira Lombok and TCC Nipah began collaborating hand in hand, combining hospitality and conservation to safeguard future generations of sea turtles.Just very recently, the team secured two additional nests containing over 250 turtle eggs, relocating them during low tide to protect them from rising waters.To date, this collaboration has successfully released 421 baby turtles back into the sea. Through this initiative, The Sira Lombok not only offers guests an intimate opportunity to witness the magical first steps of Olive Ridley and Hawksbill turtle hatchlings, but also invites them to take part in a deeper, more meaningful act of conservation.The spirit of preservation continues in partnership with Nipah Beach Turtle Conservation Center in North Lombok. Taking place on Sira Beach, travelers are invited to participate in a moving ritual to guide newly hatched sea turtles into the rhythmic embrace of the turquoise wild. This hands-on experience allows guests to weave their own stories into the island’s ecological heritage while supporting marine biodiversity.Images of the turtle release can be found here

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