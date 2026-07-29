Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Joins The Luxury Group by Marriott International’s Luxury Dining Series

Kubu at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

The Third Edition of the Luxury Dining Series Celebrates the Joy of Connection Through Shared Experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Ubud, Bali is excited to join The Luxury Group by Marriott International’s third edition of its Luxury Dining Series. Offering curated culinary journeys under the theme “Across the Table,” the series will take place at five luxury hotels across Asia on select dates from August to October, concluding with an experience at sea.“This year, the focus of the Luxury Dining Series is to highlight the emotional heart of dining, exploring how stories unfold, flavors linger, and connections deepen when meals are shared,” says Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President of Luxury, Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China, and Regional Vice President of Singapore. “Each destination in this year’s series is truly unique, with an incredible lineup of talent eager to create experiences that celebrate not only what is served, but what is shared. Our hope is that discerning travelers will be inspired to discover somewhere new, and in doing so, rediscover the art of gathering.”Each experience is thoughtfully curated to celebrate curiosity and connection as chefs step beyond the kitchen to engage with guests, fostering authentic connections with the destinations, ingredients, and each other.The Luxury Dining Series will take place at Mandapa a Ritz-Carlton Reserve from September 9-11 and will include the following:• Chef’s At The Table: Where Indonesia’s Culinary Stories Come Alive with Chef Ketut Sartika, Chef Agung Ardiawan & Chef Wira Hardiyansyah: a menu rooted in time-honored recipes reflecting the evolving voice of Indonesian gastronomy.• The Grand Banquet: Two Chefs, One Story of Indonesian Heritage with Chef Syrco Bakker & Chef Bayu Timur: an exploration of evolving identity with evocative live performances.• Heirloom PM: A Four-Hands Dialogue of Land and Fermentation with Chef Eka Sunarya & Chef Lee Daejin: a refined, fermentation-led dinner menu that celebrates Bali’s biodiversity while weaving in global perspective.• Spirited Social: Ambar x Gold Bar with Andrei Marcu: Japanese precision and minimalist craft’s takeover at Mandapa’s sophisticated jungle bar overlooking the Ayung River.• Journey To Exceptional Taste: Forage, Feast & Unwind: a guided foraging journey and a jungle lunch featuring locally inspired specialties served in an extraordinary natural setting with Chef Eka Sunarya & Chef Adi San, complemented by a 90-minute massage at Mandapa Spa and dinner at Kubu.In addition to Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the Luxury Dining Series will also take place at:• JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Vietnam from August 5-9.• The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket in Thailand from August 12-15.• The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort in the Maldives from August 26-30.• The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto in Japan from September 23-26.• Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s cruise around Japan from October 9-18.Exclusive hotel stay packages are available across destinations. The Luxury Dining Series onboard Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is exclusively available for guests booked on the Japan voyage.About Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveLocated in Bali's cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one's mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, well-being, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler. Focusing on three core pillars—wellness, gastronomy, and sustainability—Mandapa creates a holistic and immersive experience for guests seeking renewal, culinary discovery, and a connection to the local environment.About Luxury Group by Marriott InternationalWith an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCDelivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

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