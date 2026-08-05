Europe’s Top Coolcation Cycling Escapes for Summer 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Coolcations are continuing to reshape summer travel, with mountain destinations and cycling-focused escapes as leading choices for travelers seeking cooler climates and active experiences.- Properties in Europe, including Cape of Senses Forsthofgut Nature Hotel , and the Tschuggen Grand Hotel , have positioned themselves as gateways to premier cycling regions, blending adventure, accessibility, and wellbeing.New York, NY – August 5, 2026 – According to data from Trip.com, interest in coolcations for this summer has increased by 74% year-on-year. Mountain destinations across Europe are some of the top choices, as they offer relief from the summer heat and plenty of outdoor activities such as cycling, which is a key driver for active travelers. From Italy’s Lake Garda to the Swiss Alps to the peaks of Austria, hotels are embracing cycling coolcations in 2026.How is Cape of Senses on Lake Garda responding to the increased demand of road cycling?Road cycling is attracting a growing number of travelers, and Lake Garda in Italy has become one of Europe's leading cycling destinations thanks to its mix of lakeside routes, mountain climbs, and investment in cycling infrastructure, including the 100-mile Garda Cycle Route. Cape of Senses' Ride & Recover package combines guided and non-guided cycling experiences with post-ride recovery at the property’s Senses Spa, attracting travelers seeking experiences built around sports, performance, and wellbeing. The adults-only retreat centered around engaging all five senses fosters well-rounded journeys, leaving guests fulfilled and rejuvenated.- Package: Ride & Recover, pairing guided rides with recovery treatments at the on-site Senses Spa- Best for: adults-only travelers seeking a performance-and-wellness balance- Nearby: Torri del Benaco is a great base for cyclists, offering direct access to some of the area's most beautiful routesWhat makes Forsthofgut Natural Hotel in Leogang a leading biking destination?At Forsthofgut Nature Hotel in Leogang, guests can escape the summer heat on two wheels, with bikes and e-bikes available to rent directly from the hotel, along with bike trailers for children. Set within Austria’s largest biking region, Forsthofgut offers access to mountain bike routes across all levels of difficulty, along with tours for gravel bikers and more leisurely riders through the meadows, forests, and mountain paths of Saalfelden-Leogang. For a more adrenaline-filled ride, guests can head to nearby EPIC Bikepark Leogang, one of Europe’s most renowned bike parks, with trails and challenges for downhillers, freeriders, mountain bikers, beginners, and children.- Region: Austria's largest biking region (Saalfelden-Leogang)- On-site: bike and e-bike rentals, plus trailers for children- Nearby: EPIC Bikepark Leogang, one of Europe's top-rated bike parks for downhill and freeride ridingWhy is the Tschuggen Grand Hotel a standout Alpine cycling retreat?The Tschuggen Grand Hotel, situated more than 5,900 feet in the Alpine region of Arosa, Switzerland, provides an exceptional environment for mountain biking. Amid the mountains of Graubünden – the Home of Trails – guests can access scenic cycling routes and also visit the nearby Lenzerheide Bike Kingdom, featuring over 180 miles of trails, including the Hörnli Trail. The hotel’s private mountain railway, the Tschuggen Express, takes guests to the hiking and biking region in minutes, and the Outdoor Butler can curate a personalized day of alpine adventure.- Elevation: 5,900+ feet in Arosa, Switzerland- Access: private Tschuggen Express mountain railway to trailheads in minutes- Nearby: Lenzerheide Bike Kingdom, 180+ miles of trails including the Hörnli TrailCombining active exploration with wellness and nature-led escapes, cycling has become a defining part of coolcation travel and continues to shape how travelers explore Europe’s summer landscapes.

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