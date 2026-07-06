Chiva-Som Hua Hin Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

Chiva-Som appoints IMAGINE PR as North American public relations agency of record for Chiva-Som Hua Hin and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMAGINE PR has been appointed as the North American Public Relations Representative for Chiva-Som, the globally recognized wellness brand behind Chiva-Som Hua Hin , the flagship resort in Thailand, and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, as well as Chiva-Som International Academy, dedicated to advancing the brand’s three-decade legacy of wellness excellence across the region.The Chiva-Som StoryThe brand traces back to Boonchu Rojanastien, one of Thailand's most celebrated statesmen, whose family beach house in Hua Hin served as an informal retreat for healthy living long before Chiva-Som existed. In 1995, that personal philosophy became something bigger with the launch of Chiva-Som Hua Hin, widely regarded as Asia's first destination wellness resort. His guiding motto, "Above All, Enjoy Your Life," continues to shape the experience today.Chiva-Som Hua HinCombining a peaceful setting overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, expansive wellness facilities and the expertise of highly trained practitioners, Chiva-Som Hua Hin has become globally recognized for retreats that support lasting lifestyle transformation.Chiva-Som's retreats are all-encompassing, spanning treatments, therapies, fitness, nutrition and relaxation. Each stay can be as active or restorative as guests wish, with hundreds of wellness treatments drawing on both traditional healing systems and modern practices from East and West. Programs are chosen in consultation with each guest’s personal Health & Wellness Advisor, with guidance from trainers, therapists, naturopaths and chefs to help guests continue their wellness journey long after they leave.The resort features 54 recently renovated rooms and suites, including ocean-facing accommodations overlooking the Gulf of Thailand and Thai Pavilions set in tropical gardens. Two restaurants, 70 treatment rooms and daily programming including tai chi and meditation round out the property.Combining a peaceful setting overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, some of the world's most expansive wellness facilities, and the expertise of highly trained and knowledgeable practitioners, Chiva-Som Hua Hin's retreats became globally acclaimed, setting new standards in the industry while inspiring lifelong transformation in its guests.Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-SomIn 2022, Chiva-Som expanded to Qatar with Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East’s most expansive wellness offering. Set on the beachfront, the resort is divided into Zulal Serenity, an adults-only retreat, and Zulal Discovery, designed for multi-generational families. Both are rooted in Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM), presented through a modern wellness lens alongside other regional practices. Zulal Serenity offers 94 rooms and suites, while Zulal Discovery features 86 rooms and suites for guests of all ages. Across six dining venues, the resort serves clean, locally sourced wellness cuisine that is largely gluten- and dairy-free.Pioneers of Wellness: Chiva-Som International AcademyChiva-Som International Academy opened in Bangkok in 2003 to meet the wellness industry's growing demand for qualified therapists who could deliver treatments with Chiva-Som's renowned substance, efficacy, and warmth. Now open to students around the world, the Academy's curriculum is guided by a mission to share evidence-based wisdom in spa treatment, beauty treatment and spa management. Courses are rooted in Chiva-Som's holistic approach and equip participants with the professional skills and theoretical expertise to prepare them for a career in health and wellness.FAQs: Chiva-Som Hua Hin & Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som- How personalized is the experience?Every guest is paired with a Health & Wellness Advisor on arrival to tailor treatments, movement, therapies, and nutrition to individual needs and goals. Chiva-Som Hua Hin offers more than 200 treatments across 16 signature retreats; Zulal offers over 400 treatments for individuals and families.- What makes Zulal different from Hua Hin?Zulal’s wellness philosophy is grounded in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Zulal Serenity is adults-only, while Zulal Discovery offers family wellness retreats for children, parents, and grandparents. Zulal also features four restaurants and does not serve alcohol.- What should guests know before arriving?Guests are supported by medical, naturopathic, physiotherapy, nutrition, and traditional healing experts. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available, though devices are limited to guest rooms and the library to encourage digital detox. A minimum of three nights is recommended.For more information, please visit www.chivasom.com and www.zulal.com ###About IMAGINE PRIMAGINE PR is a boutique public relations firm specializing in experiential high-end travel and tourism. The enthusiastic, smart, and pro-active team of PR professionals and writers has a passion for travel and a knack for the media. What sets IMAGINE PR apart is a deep understanding of our clients. Many have been with us for a decade or longer. Our very first client is still with us after 15 years. Equally unique to IMAGINE PR, is our knowledge of the sustainability and conservation aspects of the hospitality and travel industry. IMAGINE PR has been named to Observer’s PR Power List of the 10 most powerful travel and hospitality PR firms and has won numerous HSMAI Adrian Awards (Platinum, Gold and Silver) over the last 14 years.About Chiva-Som Hua HinInspired by the founder, Mr. Boonchu Rojanastien's motto "Above All, Enjoy Your Life," Chiva-Som translates to "Haven of Life" in Thai, reflecting its commitment to revitalizing the mind, body, and spirit. Where enrichment thrives and lives are transformed, Chiva-Som is a sanctuary of holistic wellness for a transformative lifestyle. This ethos, deeply ingrained since its inception in 1995, has propelled Chiva-Som to the forefront of global wellness. Our flagship Chiva-Som Hua Hin in Thailand, and the recent addition of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, exemplify our unwavering commitment to providing guests with the tools to achieve optimal physical, mental, and emotional health. Guided by our knowledgeable and compassionate staff, guests embark on a transformative journey tailored to their individual needs. Our innovative approach seamlessly integrates mind, body, and spirit, fostering a sense of balance and tranquility. Beyond our resort experiences, Chiva-Som’s approach to wellness extends to the wider community, with educational opportunities and global sustainability initiatives at the core of everything we do.

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