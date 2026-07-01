Mark Slapinski Launches Petition To Help Turkish Gamers

Mark Slapinski Studio

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People around the world are pre-ordering the new edition of Grand Theft Auto, set to be released later this year. Unfortunately, Turkish gamers will not be able to enjoy the game due to the lack of Turkish subtitles.GTA 6 will be available in 13 languages, none of which are Turkish. This has left many Turkish gamers feeling left out.The hashtag #WeWantGTA6InTurkish is currently trending on social media platform X (Twitter) at the time of writing. People from Türkiye, and Turkish speakers abroad, are demanding Rockstar Games add Turkish subtitles to the game.Canadian political commentator and journalist Mark Slapinski has decided to use his large social media platform to draw attention to this issue, and help Turkish gamers out. The petition is currently at 11,000 signatures at the time of publishing. Slapinski is hoping for 100,000 signatures. He also plans on delivering the petition to Rockstar Studios in Oakville, Ontario.While Slapinski is not Turkish, he has many Turkish friends. He will never ignore a request for help from his brothers and sisters in Eurasia.

Rockstar Games Forgets About Turkish Players (GTA6)

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