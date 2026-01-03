Mark Slapinski Launches Much Awaited Spotify Channel

Photo of Mark Slapinski (1) Photo of Mark Slapinski (2) Photo of Mark Slapinski (3)

Canada's most trusted political commentator is now on Spotify!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conservatives now have access to Canada's most trusted political commentator on Spotify , the world's most popular audio streaming app.For too long, there has been a void in talent in the political commentary world. A lot of commentators can talk for hours and say nothing of value.Now Conservatives have the ability to listen (and to watch) someone intelligent who gets to the point, and is not afraid to say what needs to be said.Mark Slapinski is one of the top 20 influential X (Twitter) personalities in Canada, according to marketing firm Favikon His posts often generate millions of impressions per month. His YouTube channel generated 5 million views in the last year (2025).Slapinski has dedicated his life to reporting on Liberal corruption, media dishonesty, and the destruction of Western civilization.The main focus of the episodes (available in audio or video format) is federal politics, specifically criticizing Mark Carney's incompetence and corruption.You can check out his personal website here

Mark Slapinski's 2026 Statement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.