Mark Slapinski Launches New Technology Blog
Toronto-based journalist Mark Slapinski has launched a new blog, focused on technology.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journalist Mark Slapinski has launched a new blog, focusing specifically on technology. Topics include cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, space exploration, and virtual reality. The articles offer a look into the future.
Due to the success of political blog Toronto 99, Slapinski has decided to branch out into new areas. And there's reason to be optimistic about this new project.
Slapinski has a history of saving low-income people from homelessness, keeping local bars in business, and keeping corrupt politicians in line.
Previously, Slapinski used his social media knowledge to organize social causes. Now he's using his experience to build the blog of the future.
All the articles contain a mix of news and opinion. Slapinski has over a decade of experience working with computers, so he has a lot to say about the world of technology.
Bookmark MarkSlapinskiTechnology.com and share the link with your friends!
Mark Slapinski
Canadian Democracy Coalition
markslapinski@toronto99.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mark Slapinski talks about the trends for 2022