Towne Properties Celebrates 65 Years

Leading Cincinnati real estate firm marks milestone with continued expansion, strong performance, and a vision for the future

Our success is driven by our people, our long-term strategy, and our commitment to delivering high-quality communities across every market we serve” — Neil Bortz

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Towne Properties, a Cincinnati-based leader in real estate development,management and investment, is celebrating its 65th anniversary, marking more than six decades ofcreating Great Places to Live, Work, Shop and Play.Founded in 1961 by Neil Bortz, with Marvin Rosenberg and Lambert Agin joining as partners to helpguide the company’s early growth, Towne Properties began with the acquisition and revitalization offive 90-year-old residential properties in Mt. Adams, turning them into state-of-the-art luxuryapartments.From it’s Mt. Adams beginnings, Towne expanded into the suburbs with award winning apartmentcommunities, land development, property development, condominiums, office spaces, shoppingcenters and recreational properties.Today, Towne Properties operates across Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, and Illinois,supporting more than 350,000 residents and clients through 120 offices and a team of more than900 associates. Its management portfolio includes more than 21,000 multifamilyunits, over 3 square feet of commercial space, and over 130,000 condo association homes.Sustained Growth and Strategic Expansion: Towne Properties continues to demonstrate strong financial performance driven by disciplinedexecution and commitment to long-term goals. The company’s revenue has grown steadily from $276million in 2023 to $321 million in 2024, exceeding $356 million in 2025, representing more than 29percent growth over two years.Recognized Workplace Excellence: In addition to its portfolio growth, Towne Properties has consistently been recognized for itsworkplace culture. In 2026, the company earned Top Workplace honors in Cincinnati for the 10thconsecutive year, along with its first workplace recognition from Columbus CEO and additionalhonors from The Indianapolis Star.These recognitions underscore the company’s investment in its people and its belief that employeeengagement is fundamental to delivering exceptional outcomes for residents, clients, and partners.A Legacy of Community Impact: For 65 years, Towne Properties has focused not just on developing real estate, but on creating placesthat strengthen communities and drive long-term value. The company’s portfolio reflects aconsistent approach: identify opportunity, invest with discipline, and deliver environments thatenhance how people live, work, and connect.“Developments like Mt. Adams, Piatt Park, USquare, Kenwood Towne Center, Four Seasons Marina,Landen, Indian Creek, Harper’s Point, and, as I like to say, ‘etcetera, etcetera,’ show what’s possiblewhen you stay committed to the company goals,” Bortz said.Looking Ahead: As Towne Properties enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on intentional growth,innovation, and strengthening the communities it serves. In addition to its real estate operations,Towne continues to invest in philanthropic initiatives and local partnerships that contribute toeconomic development and community vitality.“Looking ahead to the next 65 years, my hope is that the company continues to pursue creative,impactful projects that help expand the potential of the wonderful places in which we work,” Bortz said.After 65 years, Towne Properties continues to build on its foundation, leveraging experience,performance, and company vision to shape the future of it's real estate management and development.“Our success is driven by our people, our long-term strategy, and our commitment to deliveringhigh-quality communities across every market we serve,” said Bortz.

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