Columbus CEO Names Towne Properties a Winner of the 2026 Columbus Top Workplaces Award

Team Towne Columbus Attending the Top Workplaces Award Ceremony in Downtown Columbus. From Left: Aimee Myers, Cari Evans, Dawn Dowler, Tessa Greb, Jess Walterman and Kelly Givens.

Employee‑driven recognition highlights Towne Properties’ people‑first culture and leadership in the Columbus market

Knowing that our team members feel respected and empowered makes this recognition especially meaningful.” — Dawn Dowler, Towne Properties Regional Vice President,

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Towne Properties has been recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace in Columbus, an honor awarded by Columbus CEO and based entirely on employee feedback. The designation is determined through an independent, confidential survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.The survey measures critical aspects of the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute; key indicators of a healthy and high-performing workplace culture.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “In today’s workplace, leaders must ensure employees feel heard and valued. Companies that do this well see lasting benefits, and this award reflects that commitment.”Towne Properties’ Columbus leadership attributes the recognition to a people-first culture that emphasizes trust, collaboration, and professional growth.“This award truly belongs to our associates,” said Tessa Greb, Regional Vice President at Towne Properties. “Their dedication, integrity, and commitment to supporting one another create an environment where people feel valued and motivated to do their best work every day.”Dawn Dowler, Regional Vice President, added, “We are intentional about fostering a culture where communication is open and growth is encouraged. Knowing that our team members feel respected and empowered makes this recognition especially meaningful.”The Top Workplaces award reinforces Towne Properties’ long-standing commitment to creating exceptional places not only to live, work, shop, and play—but also to build a career.About Towne PropertiesEstablished in 1961 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Towne Properties is an integrated real estate company committed to creating great places to live for over 350,000 individuals who wake up daily in apartments, condos, and homes expertly managed by Towne Properties. As a company, Towne is creative, personal, and philanthropic, firmly committed to being best in class and extending reach across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Illinois. The company offers a diverse portfolio that includes apartments, condominium and homeowners associations, commercial and retail properties, as well as recreational facilities.About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together™Energage is a purpose-driven organization that helps companies turn employee feedback into actionable business insights and credible employer recognition through the Top Workplaces program. Backed by 18 years of culture research and feedback from more than 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers one of the most accurate workplace culture benchmarks available.For more information, visit https://energage.com or https://topworkplaces.com

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