Indianapolis Star Names Towne Properties A Winner Of The Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2026 Award

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Towne Properties is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 Central Indiana Top Workplace by the Indianapolis Star and Energage. The award recognizes organizations that have built exceptional workplace cultures and prioritize employee engagement and satisfaction.The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage, measuring several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, execution, connection and leadership.“We’re grateful to our associates for making Towne Properties a great place to work,” said Tracy Wiley, Towne Properties Regional Vice President. “This recognition reflects the positive culture our teams create every day.”Towne Properties has served communities for more than 65 years through property management, development, construction and investment services across the Midwest and Southeast. The company’s continued growth is driven by its people-first approach and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for residents, clients and partners.ABOUT TOWNE PROPERTIESTowne Properties, a Cincinnati based company, is widely regarded as the region's most honored developer, creating award winning Great Places to Live, Work, Shop & Playsince 1961. Today, Towne manages a diverse real estate portfolio consisting of apartments, condominium and homeowners associations, commercial and retail space, as well as recreational facilities. Specialty services include property marketing and management, condo sales, apartment rentals, development, construction, rehab, and financing. With its corporate office in Mt. Adams and district offices in East and West Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Raleigh, North Carolina, Towne manages more than 15,000 apartment units, 120,000 condominium and homeowner association units, 1,200,000 square feet of office and retail space, plus a tennis/fitness club and a 500 slip marina.Company Contact:Towne PropertiesABOUT ENERGAGEMaking the world a better place to work together.Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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