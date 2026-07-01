Sunstate Equipment Expands Earthmoving Fleet

Sunstate Equipment

By expanding our earthmoving fleet, we’re strengthening our ability to support larger, more complex projects while delivering the availability, reliability, and service that sets Sunstate apart.” — Norty Turner, President and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC, today announced the expansion of its earthmoving fleet with the addition of larger excavators and earthmoving equipment. The expansion is a direct response to growing customer demand for heavy-duty digging and grading capability on general construction, trench, and industrial jobsites.

The expanded earthmoving lineup includes excavators and bulldozers suited for deep utility work, site preparation, and high-production digging. This equipment is available to rent today — backed by Sunstate’s multi-state service network, flexible rental terms, and the same responsive support customers have counted on since 1977.

“This investment reflects our commitment to growing alongside our customers,” said Norty Turner, President and CEO of Sunstate Equipment. “By expanding our earthmoving fleet, we’re strengthening our ability to support larger, more complex projects while delivering the availability, reliability, and service that sets Sunstate apart.”

Every piece of earthmoving equipment in Sunstate’s fleet meets the company’s strict standards for reliability and uptime. Customers benefit from Sunstate’s expert support teams, fast service response times, and a transparent rental experience that keeps projects on schedule and on budget.

To explore Sunstate’s new earthmoving equipment selection and check availability at your nearest branch, visit sunstateequip.com/earthmoving or call 888-456-4560 to request a quote today.

ABOUT SUNSTATE EQUIPMENT

Sunstate Equipment Co. is a premier construction equipment rental provider known for expertise, transparency, simplicity, and responsive support at every stage of the rental experience. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Arizona, Sunstate serves construction partners across the United States. The company operates under the leadership of President and CEO Norty Turner. In 2017, Sumitomo Corporation acquired full ownership of Sunstate, positioning the company for long-term, sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.sunstateequip.com.

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