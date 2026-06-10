Command Credit Launches CommandInsight as Small Businesses Face Rising Payment Risk

CommandInsight is an on-demand business intelligence platform

New Platform Launches as 43% of U.S. B2B Invoices Are Overdue and Small-Business Expectations Decline

Every time you extend payment terms, you're making a lending decision. The difference is that most small businesses don't realize they're acting like a bank until a customer doesn't pay.” — Ann Marie Smith, President & CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Command Credit Corp., founded in 1993, today announced the launch of CommandInsight, an on-demand business intelligence platform designed to help small and mid-sized businesses evaluate financial risk before extending credit, entering partnerships, or relying on critical suppliers.

Every time a business extends Net-30 or Net-60 payment terms, it is effectively making an unsecured loan. Yet many small businesses make those decisions using limited information. The launch comes as data from FederalSmallBusiness.org shows 43% of U.S. B2B invoices are currently overdue, and small business revenue expectations have fallen to their lowest point since the pandemic. A single unpaid invoice can erase months of profit. For a company operating on 10% margins, a $100,000 loss requires $1 million in new sales just to recover.

"I’m not telling business owners to ignore their instincts—I’m telling them to verify them," said Ann Marie Smith, President & CEO of Command Credit Corp. "Every time you extend payment terms, you're making a lending decision. The difference is that most small businesses don't realize they're acting like a bank until a customer doesn't pay. We wanted to give business owners a more complete picture—not just how a company has paid in the past, but the environment in which it operates today."

While commercial credit information has long been available, many solutions were built for credit professionals and risk departments rather than small business owners. CommandInsight was designed to make complex business intelligence easier to understand and act upon.

CommandInsight consolidates commercial credit data, public records, business information, and geographic context—including insights into the physical business environment—into a single report that helps users evaluate potential customers, suppliers, and business partners.

Unlike traditional credit reports, which are primarily for credit professionals, CommandInsight delivers clear, actionable intelligence for business owners.

• Will this company pay me?

• Is this business financially stable?

• Are there warning signs I should know about?

• Who are the principals behind this business?

Platform Features

• Business intelligence reports delivered in minutes

• Commercial credit and public-record data presented in plain language

• Visibility into customer, supplier, and partnership risk

• Subscription-based access with no long-term contracts

• Unlimited report access for a flat monthly fee

Availability and Pricing

CommandInsight is available at https://commandcredit.com/command-insight. Subscriptions are available for $69.99 per month with no long-term contracts.

About Command Credit Corp.

Founded in 1993, Command Credit Corp. helps organizations evaluate financial risk and make informed business decisions. Through a single platform, customers access commercial credit intelligence and business information from leading data providers, including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax, and TransUnion. More than 20,000 organizations have relied on Command Credit's solutions to support credit, underwriting, collections, and risk-management activities. To learn more, visit https://www.commandcredit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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