Xobee Launches Managed IT RFP Template to Help Businesses Evaluate MSPs, Strengthen Cybersecurity & Improve IT Decisions

Xobee Networks

New resource enables organizations to compare managed service providers (MSPs) based on cybersecurity maturity, service accountability & operational resilience

Often organizations evaluate IT providers based on price or convenience, not understanding the implications for cybersecurity, uptime, and continuity. This RFP template helps ask the right questions.” — Eric Rawn, CEO

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xobee Networks, a leading managed service provider (MSP) delivering business IT, cybersecurity, and communications solutions, today announced the release of its Managed IT Services Request for Proposal (RFP) Template, now available for download at Xobee.com.

Designed for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), the template provides a structured framework to evaluate MSPs and business IT providers across critical areas including cybersecurity readiness, disaster recovery, IT service performance, and long-term operational scalability.

“As technology becomes more deeply embedded in every aspect of business operations, selecting an IT partner is fundamentally a risk management decision,” said Eric Rawn, CEO of Xobee Networks. “Too often, organizations evaluate providers based on price or convenience without fully understanding the implications for cybersecurity, uptime, and business continuity. This template helps business leaders ask the right questions upfront and make more informed, strategic decisions."

Addressing the Growing Complexity of Cybersecurity and Business IT

Businesses are facing increasing pressure to strengthen cybersecurity defenses while maintaining reliable, scalable IT environments, often without the internal expertise to fully evaluate vendor capabilities.

According to industry research, a ransomware attack occurs approximately every 11 seconds globally, while the average cost of downtime for small and mid-sized businesses can range from $10,000 to $50,000 per hour, depending on the business. These risks continue to increase as organizations rely more heavily on digital infrastructure to operate and grow. Despite these risks, many organizations still lack a structured process for evaluating IT providers.

Xobee’s RFP template is designed to address this gap by enabling organizations to assess providers based on measurable criteria, including:

• Cybersecurity capabilities and layered defense strategies

• Service responsiveness and SLA accountability

• Data protection and disaster recovery readiness

• Infrastructure visibility and reporting transparency

• Pricing clarity and contract structure

“Many of the issues we see, from failed backups to delayed response times, stem from

unclear expectations at the beginning of the relationship,” said Scott Brueggeman, Chief Revenue Officer at Xobee. “A structured RFP process brings transparency to the evaluation and helps businesses identify gaps before they become operational problems.”

Raising the Standard for Managed IT Services

With the public release of the Managed IT Services Request for Proposal (RFP) Template, Xobee aims to elevate how small and mid-sized businesses evaluate MSPs and business IT partners, encouraging greater transparency and accountability across the industry.

“Our goal is to raise the standard for what businesses should expect from their IT provider,” added Rawn. “Even if an organization does not choose Xobee, they should choose a partner that demonstrates maturity in cybersecurity, service delivery, and long-term accountability. That ultimately leads to better outcomes for the business”

The template is particularly relevant for organizations that are:

• Evaluating a new managed service provider (MSP)

• Reassessing their current IT support model

• Strengthening cybersecurity and compliance posture

• Planning for growth, cloud adoption, or infrastructure upgrades

Availability

The Managed IT Services RFP Template is available as a complimentary download at: https://xobee.com/managed-it-services-rfp-rfq-template/

About Xobee Networks

Xobee Networks is a managed service provider specializing in business IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and communication solutions for small and mid-sized organizations. With a focus on proactive support, security-first architecture, and responsive, in-house service delivery, Xobee helps businesses reduce risk, improve performance, and scale with confidence.

For more information, visit www.xobee.com.

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