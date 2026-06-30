Rush Limbaugh American history book series promotes unity.

Elton John, Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Limbaugh Wedding 2010

Can a patriotic book series with Rush Limbaugh’s name on the cover bring families of all backgrounds together? “Absolutely yes!” said Kathryn Adams Limbaugh

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For America’s 250th, Kathryn Limbaugh Relaunches Nonpolitical American History Book SeriesContact: Jonathan RogersEmail: media@adventuresofrushrevere.com, Phone: (612) 440-5113‬Can a patriotic book series with Rush Limbaugh ’s name on the cover bring families of all backgrounds together?“Absolutely yes!” said Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, Rush Limbaugh’s widow. “When Elton John played at our wedding, he told naysayers life is about building bridges, not walls.”Rush Limbaugh often said how much he loved Elton John’s music and admired his incredible career. “Rush was thrilled Elton could be a part of our special day,” Limbaugh said. “People may think Rush and Elton were polar opposites, but in fact, they were friends who had more in common than people might expect.”In that same spirit of unity, Rush Limbaugh Legacy is relaunching the #1 New York Times bestselling series, The Adventures of Rush Revere: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans with proceeds to benefit the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation . The five-book series is written for Americans of all backgrounds, covering the miraculous founding of the United States of America through George Washington’s presidency. Through the magic of time travel, young readers are able to experience history up close while getting to know early patriots like Ben Franklin, Abigail Adams, and George Washington through lively conversations.The adventures are written for ages 7-11 and are loved by readers much younger and much older. Parents say that, for the first time, their children are enjoying history and reading. They relate to the characters in the series and laugh at Liberty the sarcastic horse’s antics.“I thought history was boring at first, but now American history really is fun!” said Saadyah, age 10.“Yes, Rush Limbaugh’s name is on the cover. Some may assume these books are just political propaganda,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “Give these hugely popular adventures a chance. Since when is patriotism left or right? Don’t judge a book by its beautiful cover!”A popular character named Cam deals with the hardships of deployment while his father serves in the United States military overseas. His story brings military families and the sacrifices they make into the series. Adventures of Rush Revere Series : officialrushlimbaugh.com/rush-revereMarine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation: https://www.mc-lef.org The series is published by Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

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