Kathryn Limbaugh, Widow of Rush Limbaugh, Attends Preliminary Hearing for the Charlie Kirk Assassination

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, Widow of Rush Limbaugh , attends the preliminary hearing for the Charlie Kirk Assassination this week in Provo, Utah. Sitting alongside Erika Kirk , widow of Charlie Kirk, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, parents of Charlie Kirk, close family and friends, details of the tragic day are recounted in court as a part of the United States judicial system.Charlie Kirk grew up listening to Rush Limbaugh on the radio on his way to school every day. He then went on to meet Rush Limbaugh, also becoming a strong voice commenting on American culture, politics, religion, and freedom. Both Charlie Kirk and Rush Limbaugh advocated for freedom of speech."Freedom of speech was on trial on September 10, 2025 when Charlie Kirk was killed for simply expressing his views. There are endless conspiracy theories circulating social media. It is so easy to judge, it is so easy to cut others down during their darkest days, especially if you can paint them as villains in a made up movie. What isn't easy is sitting in a court room listening to the details of a real life horrific crime, while loved ones cry. No family should have to endure what they have." said Kathryn Adams Limbaugh."Erika Kirk is not just a headline, she is a young mother, who tragically lost her husband in the most violet way. For all who are casting stones, for all who are scrutinizing her, stop and think of the humanity of that. Erika has shown incredible grace, strength, courage, and determination to not let anything steal her light. Our friend Charlie, knew exactly who he was marrying. A strong, smart, beautiful soul inside and out. I know he is immensely proud of EriKa and how she is carrying on. Goodness will always outshine the darkness." said Kathryn Adams Limbaugh.

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