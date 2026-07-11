Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, widow of Rush Limbaugh, says this is a time for unity against political violence

Charlie Kirk, Rush Limbaugh stood for freedom of speech

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, widow of Rush Limbaugh, says evidence in the Charlie Kirk assassination case is strong

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, CEO of Rush Limbaugh Legacy, attended the Charlie Kirk assassination preliminary hearings in Provo, Utah this week.Speaking out against political violence in any form, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh said, "This is not a left or right issue. Conservative or liberal. This is a freedom of speech issue for all Americans. No one should ever be assassinated for expressing their beliefs in this country. The tragic irony is Charlie Kirk stood for open free debate of ideology. Like Rush, he encouraged individuals to think for themselves to come to their own conclusions. In this dark hour in our nation's history, we have an opportunity to turn darkness into light. We have become desensitized as a society. No matter what party you support, we as a country should be unified through this tragic loss of a fellow American and agree there is never justification for violence."Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, widow of Rush Limbaugh, says evidence in the Charlie Kirk assassination case is strong

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