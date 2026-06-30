Cortavo Recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports

Recognition Based on Verified Client Feedback Highlights Cortavo’s Commitment to Service Excellence

Being recognized by G2 season after season is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the organizations we support.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider, has once again been recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports, continuing its streak of consecutive High Performer recognitions earned every season for the past two years.G2’s quarterly reports recognize top-rated technology and service providers based entirely on verified client feedback. This spring, Cortavo earned High Performer distinctions in four categories: IT Outsourcing, Cloud Consulting, IT Infrastructure Consulting, and Managed IT Services.The organization also continues to hold G2’s Users Love Us badge, awarded to providers that maintain a strong volume of positive client reviews and high satisfaction ratings.Cortavo’s recognition in the Spring 2026 Reports is supported by strong client feedback, including ease of doing business with, communication skills, level of professionalism, level of responsiveness, ability to execute, and expertise of the team."Being recognized by G2, season after season, is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the organizations we support," said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us, the consistency of our team, and our commitment to delivering a technology experience that helps organizations stay productive, secure, and prepared for growth."“Congratulations to Cortavo on being recognized in this season’s G2 Reports,” said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. “At G2, our rankings are powered by real customer feedback—meaning this achievement reflects the authentic experiences of the people who use Cortavo’s product every day.”Serving organizations across industries including staffing and recruiting, construction, accounting, real estate, nonprofit, finance, and insurance, Cortavo continues to simplify technology management through its all-inclusive IT model, helping clients reduce complexity, improve security, and support long-term growth.About CortavoSimplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping organizations reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at Cortavo.com

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