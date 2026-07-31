Cortavo Strengthens Nationwide IT Service Delivery

Cortavo Supports Organizations Nationwide Through Scalable Service Model

By standardizing how IT is delivered, we’re able to provide clients with the same predictable experience, security posture, and level of support regardless of where their teams operate.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, has established a nationwide service delivery capability, reflecting sustained client growth across the United States. Cortavo currently serves clients operating in 20 U.S. states, from regional organizations to multi-state enterprises. More than 10% of Cortavo’s clients operate across multiple states, demonstrating the organization’s ability to deliver consistent, scalable IT support across diverse geographic markets.As multi-state operations and hybrid work environments become the norm, Cortavo has seen client adoption expand nationwide. Today, the organization maintains a presence throughout the Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Texas, and the West Coast, including California, demonstrating consistent delivery across diverse economic regions.Over the past few years, Cortavo has evolved into a trusted IT partner across multiple U.S. markets. This progression reflects continued growth toward operational maturity and coast-to-coast service delivery enabled by an all-inclusive IT model.“By standardizing how IT is delivered, we’re able to provide clients with the same predictable experience, security posture, and level of support regardless of where their teams operate,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo.Cortavo’s nationwide service delivery is enabled by an operational framework engineered for consistency and scalability. This approach allows Cortavo to support distributed and multi-state organizations without introducing complexity typically associated with regional MSP models.Cortavo’s client footprint now spans major U.S. regions, including strong operational density across the Southeast, expanding adoption throughout the Midwest and Texas, and growing client presence along both the West Coast and Northeast. The distributed footprint reflects increasing demand for consistent IT support across offices, remote teams, and expanding workforces.Cortavo continues to win beyond its home market, outperforming local providers as organizations trade fragmented regional support for a unified, scalable IT framework. This shift demonstrates that seamless national delivery and comprehensive security are prioritized over mere geographic proximity.The formalization of nationwide service delivery follows a period of sustained momentum for Cortavo, including continued leadership expansion, headquarters growth supporting the organization’s next phase, and a streak of industry recognitions driven by verified client satisfaction. Recent G2 reports have consistently recognized Cortavo as a High Performer across multiple IT services categories, reinforcing the organization’s reputation for reliable, scalable delivery.Together, these milestones reflect a broader shift in IT partner evaluation, prioritizing operational consistency and predictable outcomes over proximity.“Organizations no longer operate within a single city or state,” Bloomsky added. “They need an IT partner capable of supporting growth wherever it happens. Our standardized, all-inclusive approach allows us to deliver that capability without adding complexity for our clients.”As demand continues to grow among mid-market organizations seeking simplified, secure, and scalable IT operations, Cortavo remains focused on expanding its impact through operational excellence rather than geographic sprawl.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more about Cortavo at cortavo.com.

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