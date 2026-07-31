G2 Summer 2026 Recognition Reinforces Cortavo's Role as a Long-Term IT Partner

Client satisfaction continues to drive Cortavo’s long-term IT partnerships.

Being recognized every season since Spring 2024 tells us we're building the kind of long-term relationships our clients are looking for.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, has once again been recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, extending a streak of consecutive seasonal recognition that began in Spring 2024.While the award marks another successful quarter, it also represents something larger: the lasting relationships Cortavo continues to build with organizations that rely on technology every day. In an industry where many providers focus on solving individual IT issues, Cortavo's consistent recognition demonstrates its ability to serve as a long-term technology partner, helping organizations adapt, grow, and navigate change with confidence.Because G2’s reports are based on verified client reviews, Cortavo’s recognition is tied directly to the experiences of the organizations it supports, from day-to-day communication and responsiveness to overall service delivery.In the Summer 2026 Reports, Cortavo earned High Performer recognition in four categories: IT Outsourcing, Managed IT Services, IT Infrastructure Consulting, and Cloud Consulting.The organization also continues to hold G2's Users Love Us badge, awarded to those that consistently receive outstanding feedback from clients.Beyond category recognition, client reviews continue to highlight the qualities organizations increasingly expect from a modern managed IT partner. Cortavo earned high satisfaction ratings across key service areas, including communication, responsiveness, professionalism, ease of doing business, technical expertise, and ability to execute, reinforcing that successful IT partnerships are built on trust as much as technology."Technology should enable organizations to move forward, not create more complexity," said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. "Being recognized every season since Spring 2024 tells us we're building the kind of long-term relationships our clients are looking for. As organizations grow, their technology needs evolve, and our role is to provide consistent guidance, reliable execution, and a partnership they can count on year after year."As Cortavo continues expanding its national footprint, it remains focused on delivering an all-inclusive IT model that simplifies technology management while helping organizations reduce downtime, strengthen security, and support long-term growth.For organizations evaluating managed IT providers, consistent feedback from clients offers an important measure of confidence. Rather than reflecting a single successful project or engagement, Cortavo's continued recognition across multiple reporting periods demonstrates a sustained commitment to client success and service excellence.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, offering comprehensive helpdesk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, and the computer hardware and software essential to managing technology needs.Dedicated to simplifying IT for small U.S.-based organizations by acting as their full-service IT department, Cortavo also empowers midmarket organizations with scalable solutions and advanced services. Through proactive support and reliable infrastructure, Cortavo reduces downtime, boosts productivity, and drives sustainable growth.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo delivers the technology foundation businesses need to thrive and evolve nationwide. For more information, visit www.cortavo.com About G2G2 is a leading business software review platform that empowers businesses to make informed decisions about their software needs. By collecting and verifying client reviews, G2 offers invaluable insights that help vendors enhance their ratings and visibility within the B2B SaaS market.Buyers can rely on G2 to read genuine user reviews, view user-generated product ratings, and compare various software alternatives. Visit Cortavo on G2

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