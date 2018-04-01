Committed to Readiness - AG Report 2018 - 04.01.2019

PUBLICATION ISSUE

The Florida National Guard and Department of Military Affairs Adjutant General’s Report for 2018 pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 250.10, Florida Statutes, which pertains primarily to the administration of the Department of Military Affairs for fiscal year 1 July 2017 – 30 June 2018. The Florida National Guard remains engaged as a community-based organization committed to serving the citizens of Florida. Through engagement and empowerment of the workforce, your Florida National Guard has accomplished much during this past year. This report highlights the achievements of your Florida National Guard and the Department of Military Affairs. Publication by David W. Sterphone Jr.