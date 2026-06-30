Cortavo Named to Cloudtango’s Prestigious 2026 MSP Select List

Leading Managed Service Provider Recognized for Excellence in IT Service Delivery, Client Satisfaction, and Growth.

Being recognized by Cloudtango reinforces the strength of our approach in helping clients navigate complexity while maintaining predictable, high-quality IT outcomes.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, has been named to the Cloudtango MSP Select 2026 list, recognizing top-performing managed service providers across the United States.Managed service providers have become essential partners for organizational success. Cloudtango’s annual MSP Select awards honor the top-performing MSPs in the United States, highlighting providers that demonstrate technical excellence, innovation, and strong client satisfaction while addressing key industry trends such as AI-driven solutions, multi-cloud management, and risk reduction.“Cortavo stands out for its deep technical expertise and its ability to translate knowledge into practical, reliable solutions for clients,” said Jordi Vilanova, CEO at Cloudtango. “Their team understands how IT can positively impact business operations and consistently delivers guidance, support, and innovation that lead to high customer satisfaction.”MSP Select reflects an excellent track record of delivering innovative IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services. Being selected demonstrates the outstanding capabilities of Cortavo and its ability to exceed client expectations."Our continued expansion across the United States reflects how organizations are prioritizing partners that can deliver that level of stability at scale. Being recognized by Cloudtango reinforces the strength of our approach in helping clients navigate complexity while maintaining predictable, high-quality IT outcomes," said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo.Looking ahead, Cortavo will continue investing in the systems, processes, and expertise required to support organizations operating across multiple regions and evolving IT environments. The organization remains committed to delivering dependable IT outcomes that enable clients to focus on growth, performance, and long-term success.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, offering comprehensive helpdesk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, and the computer hardware and software essential to managing technology needs.Dedicated to simplifying IT for small U.S.-based organizations by acting as their full-service IT department, Cortavo also empowers midmarket organizations with scalable solutions and advanced services. Through proactive support and reliable infrastructure, Cortavo reduces downtime, boosts productivity, and drives sustainable growth.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo delivers the technology foundation businesses need to thrive and evolve nationwide. For more information, visit www.cortavo.com About CloudtangoOur mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers. Technology helps drive innovation, and we believe that managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP in order to succeed.

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