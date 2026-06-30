New General Assistance Program Supports Residents Facing Financial Hardship

The new General Assistance Program (GAP) aims to help households experiencing temporary financial hardship. The program is designed to provide timely support to qualifying residents for essential expenses such as housing and utility bills. GAP will support both homeowners and renters.

The program provides short-term assistance, with approved payments issued directly to the vendor on behalf of the applicant. The GAP application period opens on July 1 and continues until funding is exhausted.

Because funding is limited, applications are prioritized based on availability, particularly for homeowners who apply between July 1 and September 30. While homeowners receive priority during the first six months, renters and other non-property owners remain eligible to receive assistance while funds are available.

Notable changes from previous years include a lower limit on reserve funds, reduced income limits, and the removal of residency duration requirements. Additionally, residents receiving tax exemptions are now eligible for GAP funds.

How to Apply

Residents may submit an inquiry online, by email, or by calling 828-250-5500. A staff member will follow up with you by phone to complete the application.

Required documentation includes:

• A valid Social Security number for all household members

• All requested documents submitted by the stated deadline

• A written statement if the bill needing assistance is not in the applicant’s name or another adult household member’s name

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify, applicants must:

• Live in Buncombe County, North Carolina

• Have total household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level for the month prior to applying

• Include income for all adults aged 18 and older

• Have less than $5,000 in countable resources (such as cash or checking/savings balances)

Benefit Amounts

Benefits are based on household income level and do not vary by household size:

• $500 for households at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL)

• $350 for households between 131% and 200% of FPL

Payment Details

Payments are issued directly to landlords, utility companies, or other approved vendors. Any benefits issued due to fraud or County error must be repaid.

This funding is made available through a combination of funds provided by Buncombe County and the City of Asheville. For more information, please visit ww.buncombenc.gov/gap or call Buncombe County Health and Human Services at 828-250-5000.