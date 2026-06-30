Adopt a Highway: Save the date for National CleanUp Day

It’s time to register for the 9th annual National CleanUp Day, Saturday, Sept. 19.

The countdown is on, and with only 90 days to go, volunteer groups are invited to plan cleanups at adopted miles. Inviting friends and family to join in the fun is a great way to spend the day participating in a meaningful service to help reduce litter along state highways.

Are you new to the idea of trash cleanups? We’ve provided some basics for your consideration:

The program: Volunteers commit to a two-year permit and receive recognition signs installed at each end of the adopted mile.

The route: Use the AZ511.gov map to browse state highways and identify specific mile markers for a stretch you’d like to adopt. Open the map legend and click on mile markers. Then zoom into the map until you see the mile markers. We'll do our best to accommodate your request or find an adoptable mile nearby.

The paperwork: Complete the Volunteer Program Application, and include the mile markers you chose. Submit your application to the ADOT District Contact in your requested area. Please return your application by Aug. 21 to allow us enough time to process your request.

Highway adoptions are a great way for clubs, schools and local organizations to get involved in community service. For students, these opportunities can be a chance to earn required service credits. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Since 2018, Adopt a Highway volunteers have demonstrated the power of coming together on National CleanUp Day by removing 29,000 pounds of trash from along state highways across Arizona.

If you’d like to learn more about the program, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.