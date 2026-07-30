MVD enhances communication accommodations for drivers and first responders

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is enhancing features to communication accommodations, which allow people to voluntarily indicate through their driver or vehicle record that they, or someone in the vehicle, may require accommodations to better communicate with first responders during traffic stops or incidents.

Currently, when law enforcement runs a driver license number, license plate or VIN of those that have signed up for this voluntary option, the phrase ‘Communication Accommodation’ appears on the first responder’s computer screen. This helps law enforcement understand that someone may respond differently during traffic stops or other interactions.

Starting today, a new digital text box is available for both the driver and vehicle records. Each text box allows for up to 500 characters to describe pertinent details that may impact the ability to communicate during these stressful situations.

A slider or toggle switch is at the bottom of each alert option to indicate when an alert has been selected or deactivated.

Additionally, a separate emergency contact box is now available for anyone to list their emergency contact that only first responders are able to see in the computer system when responding to an incident.

These additional communication accommodation features are conveniently available in the MVD online portal AZMVDNow.gov or you can visit any MVD office statewide to update your record.

These new features were developed through a collaboration with Preston’s Pursuit to enhance upon A.R.S. 28-459 and ensure each individual was able to provide specific information unique to them and further improve the interaction between first responders and individuals in distress.

The Blue Envelope Program remains available to help drivers communicate with law enforcement during traffic stops. Drivers can use one or both programs, depending on their needs.

For additional information about this program, please visit: azdot.gov/communication-accommodations