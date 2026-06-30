CYBERTEQ appoints Country Manager for Egypt

Cyberteq is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Sara Saleeb as Country Manager

We are thrilled to have Sara in this new role, and we are confident that our operation in Egypt will keep growing to support our regional presence in MENA region.” — Sameh Soliman - VP MENA

CAIRO, SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberteq is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Sara Saleeb as Country Manager for Egypt effective 1 July 2026.

With an M.S. in Systems Engineering & Management from George Washington University and after a successful international career working at global companies such as Boeing and Iridium, Sara joined Cyberteq in Aug 2025 as Senior Project Manager. Since then she has demonstrated exceptional skills and strong commitment to strengthen our delivery capabilities in Egypt.

In her new role, Sara will oversee the operation in Egypt to drive business growth and value creation for our clients. She will be part of Cyberteq Management team and contribute to implementing all strategic initiatives and growth plans.

“We are thrilled to have Sara in this new role, and we are confident that our operation in Egypt will keep growing to support our regional presence in MENA region”, said Sameh Soliman, VP MENA - Cyberteq

Commenting on her appointment, Sara Saleeb said “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity, motivated by the challenge, and eager to grow together with Cyberteq as Egypt's Country Manager. Success is never the achievement of one person. It is the result of a shared vision, strong leadership, and a team that works together toward a common goal”

About CYBERTEQ

CYBERTEQ is a cybersecurity technology company with a clear mission to create value for clients by driving digital and cyber resilience. The company operates globally through its offices in Singapore, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through its flagship product, MUNIT®, CYBERTEQ provides organizations worldwide with advanced capabilities to manage cyber risk, strengthen resilience, and support sustainable business growth. MUNIT® is an AI-driven risk and resilience management platform that enables organizations to establish, strengthen, and sustain a proactive threat management posture, protect their digital ecosystems, and build greater digital trust.

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