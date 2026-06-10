Cyberteq Completes Integration of Digital Oversight and Launches Cyberteq Oversight

We have brought together cyber assurance, compliance technology, insurance expertise and cybersecurity innovation into a single ecosystem” — Ammar Adhami

LONDON, SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberteq today announced the successful completion of the integration of Digital Oversight AI Ltd into the Cyberteq Group, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership first announced in December 2025.

Following the execution of the Shareholders Agreement earlier this year, Cyberteq and the original shareholders of Digital Oversight now jointly own the business on a 50:50 basis, 50% by Cyberteq and 50% by the original shareholders.

In May 2026, Digital Oversight AI Ltd was formally renamed Cyberteq Oversight Limited, reflecting its position within the wider Cyberteq Group and its role as the Group's centre of excellence (CoE) for architecting the solutions that deliver the insight, assurance, and oversight Boards and Executives require to manage cyber risk across the digital ecosystem. The CoE will drive the further adoption of AI throughout the Cyberteq’s portfolio enabling a single platform for the governance of cyber risk, including cyber insurance and cyber risk transfer solutions.

The integration brings together Cyberteq's cybersecurity technology, software engineering and regional presence with Cyberteq Oversight's expertise in cyber risk management, cyber assurance and cyber insurance driven and enhanced by AI technology. The combined business now offers clients end-to-end AI driven cyber resilience of the digital ecosystem, spanning through an integrated threat led architecture of cyber risk assessment, governance and compliance, security operations, cyber analytics and cyber risk transfer.

A key outcome of the integration has been the successful incorporation of the former CARM platform into Cyberteq's MUNIT ecosystem. Rebranded as M-Compliance, the platform now serves as the Group's governance, risk and compliance solution, providing organisations with enhanced visibility of cyber risk, assurance and regulatory obligations.

The new structure also strengthens the Group's leadership and governance. Subject to completion of final regulatory formalities with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Ammar Adhami, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberteq, will join the Board of Cyberteq Oversight as Chairman. Ammar is an international technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in the ICT sector and has led Cyberteq's growth and expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

Louis Coomans, a long-standing adviser to the business, will also join the Board. Louis brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across the risk, insurance and financial services sectors, including senior leadership roles within Marsh & McLennan Companies, where he served as CEO of Marsh operations in Eastern Europe and as a member of the Board of Marsh Switzerland.

In addition, Chris Keay, Managing Director of Cyberteq Oversight, has been appointed Group Chief Technology Officer of Cyberteq, reflecting the increasingly strategic role of architecture and technology innovation across the combined organisation, and especially the utilisation of AI. Working alongside Chris in Cyberteq Oversight in the UK, George Bunce has now been appointed as the Chief Product Officer of Cyberteq Oversight, responsible for the further development of M-Compliance and insurance solutions.

A key component of the Cyberteq Oversight proposition is its cyber insurance and risk transfer capability. The practice is led by Nick Carratu, Commercial Director of Cyberteq Oversight, and Michael Davis, Head of Insurance Broking, who bring 38 years of insurance market experience, including senior broking and board-level roles within Lloyd's and international insurance markets. Michael is Chartered Insurance Institute certified in Cyber Risks, Insurance and Cyber Broking and leads the placement and development of cyber insurance and reinsurance solutions for clients across the Group.

Working with leading cyber insurers, reinsurers and specialist brokers, Cyberteq Oversight acts as the Group's insurance coordinator and reinsurance broker, providing a direct gateway into UK and European cyber insurance markets for all Cyberteq customers. This capability complements Cyberteq's cybersecurity and risk management expertise and enables clients to better understand, manage and transfer cyber risk.

Ammar Adhami, CEO of Cyberteq, said:

"The launch of Cyberteq Oversight marks the successful completion of an important strategic initiative for the Group. We have brought together cyber assurance, compliance technology, insurance expertise and cybersecurity innovation into a single ecosystem that enables organisations to better understand, manage and transfer cyber risk. The UK and Europe remain key growth markets for Cyberteq, and Cyberteq Oversight provides a strong platform for further expansion."

Chris Keay, Managing Director of Cyberteq Oversight and Group CTO, commented:

"Over the past six months we have transformed a successful partnership into a fully integrated business. The launch of Cyberteq Oversight and the evolution of CARM into M-Compliance demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that bridge cybersecurity, governance and cyber insurance. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for clients, partners and insurance markets alike."

About Cyberteq

CYBERTEQ is a Singapore-based cybersecurity technology company with a clear mission of driving cyber resilience. Cyberteq is a trusted security partner for organisations across financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, education, manufacturing, oil and gas, and other critical sectors, delivering cybersecurity services, technology innovation and risk management solutions throughout Asia-Pacific and the MEA region.

About Cyberteq Oversight

Cyberteq Oversight Limited is the Cyberteq Group company specialising in cyber assurance, governance, risk and compliance, cyber insurance and cyber risk transfer solutions. Through its M-Compliance platform and relationships with leading cyber insurance markets, reinsurers and brokers, the company helps organisations understand, manage and transfer cyber risk in an increasingly complex digital environment.

For more information, please visit www.cyberteq.com and www.digitaloversight.ai.

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