CYBERTEQ Wins the SME100® Award Singapore 2026

SME100® Award Singapore 2026 Women Entrepreneur Award 2026

CYBERTEQ Pte Ltd was honored with the prestigious SME100® Award Singapore 2026 at the award ceremony held at Marina Bay Sands on 12 June 2026.

This distinguished award stands as a strong testament to CYBERTEQ as a fast-moving cybersecurity technology company.” — Jade Wang

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBERTEQ Pte Ltd was honored with the prestigious SME100® Award Singapore 2026 at the award ceremony held at Marina Bay Sands on 12 June 2026.

In addition, Ms. Jade Wang, Chief Financial Officer of CYBERTEQ, was recognized with the Women Entrepreneur Award 2026, in recognition of her leadership, professional achievements, and contribution to business growth and innovation.

“This distinguished award stands as a strong testament to CYBERTEQ as a fast-moving cybersecurity technology company. It underlines our commitment to advancing cyber resilience through our innovative cybersecurity platform, MUNIT®, and empowering our clients to address the ever-evolving challenges in today’s cybersecurity landscape,” said Jade Wang, CFO of CYBERTEQ.

She further added, “I am also proud to receive the Women Entrepreneur Award 2026. This recognition celebrates women who demonstrate ambition, resilience, leadership, and vision to break through the glass ceiling. I hope this award inspires more women to dream bigger, believe in their potential, and pursue opportunities beyond what they once imagined possible. Gender equality is not only about creating equal opportunities, but also about empowering women to lead, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to their communities, industries, and future generations. When women are empowered to succeed, they create lasting value that benefits society as a whole.”

The SME100® Award recognizes fast-growing and high-performing small and medium-sized enterprises that demonstrate business excellence, resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth. The award further strengthens CYBERTEQ’s position as a trusted cybersecurity technology partner serving organizations across multiple industries worldwide.

About CYBERTEQ

CYBERTEQ is a cybersecurity technology company with a clear mission to create value for clients by driving digital and cyber resilience. The company operates globally through its offices in Singapore, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through its flagship product, MUNIT®, CYBERTEQ provides organizations worldwide with advanced capabilities to manage cyber risk, strengthen resilience, and support sustainable business growth. Its clients span a wide range of sectors, including finance, banking, insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and government.

MUNIT® is an AI-driven risk and resilience management platform that enables organizations to establish, strengthen, and sustain a proactive threat management posture, protect their digital ecosystems, and build greater digital trust.

About SME100®

SME100® is one of Asia’s premier business awards, recognizing fast-moving and successful SMEs for their achievements in growth, innovation, resilience, and business excellence. The award serves as a benchmark of trust and credibility, highlighting organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance and sustainable success within their respective industries.

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