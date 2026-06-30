OneID Expands Its Digital Verification Access Network with Google Wallet Credentials

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneID, the Digital Verification Access Network, today announced that it will support identity verification using eligible digital credentials presented through Google Wallet.The addition of Google Wallet strengthens OneID's position as a single access point for organisations seeking to verify trusted digital identity information from multiple sources worldwide. Through a single integration, businesses can access verification services from banks, digital wallets, government credentials, mobile network operators, electronic identity schemes and other trusted identity providers. This provides maximum choice for consumers allowing them to use their preferred digital credential to verify their identity.As governments, technology platforms and regulated industries accelerate the adoption of digital credentials, organisations face the challenge of supporting a growing number of identity ecosystems. OneID addresses this complexity by providing a unified verification network that allows businesses to consume trusted identity signals without needing separate integrations for each credential issuer, wallet provider or verification technology.Karl MacGregor, CEO of OneID, said:"The future of digital identity will not be built around a single wallet, provider or technology. Consumers will increasingly hold trusted credentials issued by banks, governments, mobile operators and other organisations, stored across multiple wallets and platforms.Our vision is simple: organisations should be able to access trusted digital verification through a single connection, regardless of where that credential originates. Supporting Google Wallet is another important step in building that global Digital Verification Access Network. These services are important to underpin the new wave of agentic commerce where identity and trust is at the core of securing payments"The integration enables organizations to offer their users, as part of customer onboarding, age assurance, account access, fraud prevention and other trust-critical digital journeys, the ability to verify their identity via digital credentials users have stored in Google Wallet.OneID's network approach is designed to help organisations adapt as digital identity ecosystems continue to evolve. Rather than committing to a single identity provider, wallet or national scheme, organisations can access a broad range of trusted verification methods through a common verification framework and evidence model.Originally established in the United Kingdom, OneID has become recognised for delivering high-assurance digital verification using regulated and trusted data sources worldwide. The company is certified against the UK Government's Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework and GPG45 standards, providing organisations with confidence that identity evidence is collected, verified and governed to rigorous standards.The expansion of the Digital Verification Access Network reflects a wider shift towards reusable digital credentials and user-controlled identity. Consumers increasingly expect to prove identity, age, eligibility and authority using trusted credentials they already possess, while organisations require reliable evidence, auditability and stronger fraud protection.By bringing together verification from banks, digital wallets, governments, mobile networks and electronic identity schemes, OneID helps organisations navigate a rapidly changing identity landscape through a single trusted integration.OneID is the Digital Verification Access Network.Through a single integration, organisations can access trusted digital verification services from banks, digital wallets, government credentials, mobile network operators, electronic identity schemes and other authoritative sources. OneID enables businesses to verify identity, age, eligibility and authority while reducing fraud, improving customer experience and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. OneID provides an agentic trust layer allowing consumers and merchants to have confidence in agent purchasing.Founded in the United Kingdom, OneID is certified against the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework and GPG45 standards and supports organisations operating across financial services, online safety, public sector, employment screening, digital commerce and other regulated markets.

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