OneID joins DevCode Identity's verification network to streamline Digital Verification

DevCode Identity has built a trusted orchestration layer, joining their network is the fastest way to provide verification to organisations that refuse to compromise on compliance or experience” — Keith Mabbitt, CCO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneID , the UK’s certified Digital Verification Services provider, has entered into a reseller partnership with DevCode Identity, a leading global KYC (Know Your Customer) orchestration platform. Through this collaboration, organisations utilising DevCode Identity’s platform can now integrate OneID’s advanced verification methods into their market-specific onboarding flows.This partnership aims to solve the dual challenge of meeting stringent regulatory requirements while maintaining a seamless user experience.Organisations operating in highly regulated digital services face some of the most demanding onboarding regimes globally. Maintaining accurate user data—including name, address, and date of birth—is a critical regulatory mandate. Failure to implement robust due diligence can result in significant financial penalties and operational delays.OneID's verification methods, available to organisations through DevCode Identity's referral, complete in seconds rather than minutes. Customers can verify using methods named in Ofcom's guidance on highly effective age assurance under the Online Safety Act, including digital identity services, photo-ID matching and open banking. Each method produces an auditable evidence trail at the moment of verification. OneID's UK-regulated deployments show bank-based and digital-wallet methods completing at 80 to 90 per cent of attempts, compared with 50 to 60 per cent for traditional passport-chip processes.Keith Mabbitt, CCO at OneID, said: "Highly regulated environments require a delicate balance between rigorous security and a frictionless user journey. DevCode Identity has built a trusted orchestration layer, and joining their network is the fastest way to provide UK-certified verification to organisations that refuse to compromise on either compliance or experience”.Mark Knighton, CBDO - Global Alliances at DevCode Identity, said: "OneID brings UK-regulated verification methods that align with how modern organisations want to onboard users. Adding them to our platform is a direct response to the increasing demand for secure, bank-verified identity solutions”.OneID and DevCode Identity are working together on operator-level activity through 2026.

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