CTModule Launches Callisto AI to Extend its Leading UCC Solution with Intelligent Voice Automation

Most organisations are being told they need to replace their communications stack to benefit from AI. In reality, they need intelligence built into the systems they already rely on” — Thomas Muhr, CEO of CTModule

BüMPLIZ, SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTModule AG has launched Callisto AI, a new AI layer within its Callisto Unified Communications and Collaboration platform, designed to bring intelligent automation into enterprise communication workflows.The first live module combines AI-powered IVR, voice assistance and intelligent call routing within the Callisto environment. It enables organisations to automate initial caller interactions, route customers more accurately and provide agents with summarised context, without requiring customers to replace the systems they already rely on.Built for enterprise, healthcare, cruise and public sector environments, Callisto AI enables specialist AI Agents to operate across the wider platform. This gives organisations a practical way to modernise communications, reduce operational friction and extend existing technology investments.Many organisations still depend on complex IVR journeys, manual routing and disconnected workflows that create friction for callers and additional workload for agents. Callisto AI addresses this by embedding targeted automation into the communication environment, helping callers reach the right person, team or process more efficiently.For agents, the benefit is better context and more efficient handovers. By supplying summarised information from the earliest stage of the interaction, Callisto AI helps teams focus on conversations that require human input rather than avoidable routing tasks.Callisto AI is designed as a modular AI ecosystem, combining IVR, routing and AI Agents that can operate across Callisto. Its layered architecture supports phased adoption, allowing organisations to activate capabilities as needed and extend functionality as their requirements evolve.The AI layer is also being developed to support flexible use of large language models, enabling CTModule to align AI capabilities with customer-specific operational, security and deployment requirements rather than depending on a single model approach.The launch builds on more than 25 years of CTModule’s UCC expertise. Callisto consolidates more than 50 communication applications into a single modular architecture, including call centre modules, attendant console, directory services, voice recording, alarm management, hospitality services, fax, mobile applications and customer-specific applications.The platform supports deployment across cloud, UCaaS, managed service and on-premise environments. Its runtime extensibility allows new modules and applications to be added or updated without service interruption, helping customers innovate while maintaining continuity.“Most organisations are being told they need to replace their communications stack to benefit from AI. In reality, they need intelligence built into the systems they already rely on. Callisto AI is designed to do exactly that, starting with voice, routing and first-call handling, and extending into additional applications and workflows across the platform over time”, explained Thomas Muhr, CEO of CTModule.The next phase of Callisto AI will integrate with ProfACD, extending AI capabilities into contact centre workflows and supporting more intelligent interaction handling, routing and agent assistance.CTModule also plans to expand Callisto AI across additional modules and communication processes, with planned integrations including various ERP, CRM systems, Oracle-Fidelio, Otalio, as well as customer-specific systems such as ticketing platforms, room service and restaurant reservation systems, and more. This will allow organisations to connect communication activity more closely with the operational systems and data they use every day."We invest in products and services that are essential to the businesses they serve", said Brandon White, Vice President, Abingdon . "Callisto AI extends decades of CTModule's customer trust into a compounding advantage, building intelligence directly into the platforms enterprises already rely on."

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