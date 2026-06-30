The Pickled Beet Continues to Expand and Grow Its’ Team

The Award-Winning Gourmet Chef Services Company is Proud to Welcome Chef Kerrine Joseph

We're thrilled to welcome another new Chef to our team. I’m excited to see what dishes and new menu items Chef Kerrine creates for our clients to enjoy.” — Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s most trusted gourmet chef and culinary services company, continues to grow and expand their team with the hire of Chef Kerrine Joseph.

Chef Kerrine Joseph joins Jean Amengual Triebe as the newest culinary talent at The Pickled Beet, where she will design personalized weekly menus.

Chef Kerrine Joseph was trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. She has more than a decade of experience in professional kitchens, with a focus on menu planning, food preparation, and culinary creativity. She enjoys creating visually stunning and delicious dishes while exceeding clients' expectations and bringing innovation to the table. Most recently Chef Kerrine Joseph was a Chef at Krafted and Kewi where she created custom menus and provided catering for private events.

"We're thrilled to welcome another new Chef to our team,” says Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “I’m excited to see what dishes and new menu items Chef Kerrine creates for our clients to enjoy.”

Chef Kerrine Joseph will continue The Pickled Beet’s unparalleled commitment to using a "Food as Medicine" philosophy, and tailored menus, including sourcing the best organic, local, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, while also accommodating all dietary requests, food allergies, and medical conditions.

###

About The Pickled Beet:

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet is an award-winning culinary services company in South Florida delivering 100% personalized, organic meals directly to homes, offices, and private jets. Guided by a "Food as Medicine" philosophy, the company operates a dedicated, Celiac-safe commercial kitchen specializing in tailored menus, including sourcing the best organic, local, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, while also accommodating severe food allergies, medical conditions, and strict dietary protocols. For over 20 years, The Pickled Beet’s masterful fine-dining chefs have combined 5-star restaurant quality with personalized nutrition to help clients heal, stay healthy, and save time. Learn more at thepickledbeet.com.

Service areas include Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.