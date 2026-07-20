Women Business Leaders Gather in Denver to build 'What’s Next' in Business, Wealth, and Leadership at FunFerence™ 2026

The Dames' three-day experience, held Oct. 7–10, focuses on right-scaling, co-creation, and preparing women to lead the coming $34 trillion wealth transfer

FunFerence is where we sit at the same table and intentionally build what comes next together, rather than slapping Band-Aids on what’s already breaking or broken.” — Meghann Conter, CEO of The Dames

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the next decade, women are expected to control approximately $34 trillion in U.S. assets, nearly double their current share of wealth. The question is no longer whether women will lead this economic shift, but whether they will be ready for it. FunFerence 2026 is designed to make sure they are.

The Dames®, the world’s only business accelerator dedicated to the professional and personal growth of women running and leading six, seven, and eight-figure businesses, announced FunFerence 2026, to be held October 7–10 at the Limelight Hotel in Denver. Early-bird registration is open through Aug. 31 at https://www.thedames.co/funferenceguests2026

The coming wealth transfer is driven by inheritance and longer life expectancy, but a substantial and growing portion of this wealth is self-made, placing women at the center of one of the largest wealth transfers in history. According to the Wells Fargo 2025 Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report, the number of women-owned businesses has grown 43.5% faster than men-owned businesses since 2019, with women now owning 14.5 million businesses, nearly 40% of all U.S. firms

FunFerence is a three-day business conference bringing together mid-six-figure to seven-figure women CEOs, founders, and executives to explore what's next in business, wealth, and leadership. Blending advanced business strategy, deep personal growth, and a clear-eyed look at tomorrow's business landscape, the immersive experience equips attendees to confidently embrace what's next while maximizing their wellbeing.

“Business is not working the way it used to,” said Meghann Conter, CEO of The Dames. “Old structures are burning down, and women leaders are being initiated into a new era. FunFerence is where we sit at the same table and intentionally build what comes next together, rather than slapping Band-Aids on what’s already breaking or broken.”

“Since joining, about 35% of our company’s revenue has come directly from Dames members or referrals through The Dames network, which has made it one of the most valuable business ecosystems I’ve ever been part of,” said Ashley Connell, CEO & Founder of Prowess Project.

The event is structured to help attendees “right-scale” their companies: diagnosing which parts of a business need refinement, reinvention, or expansion, and building sustainable, scalable structures aligned with each leader’s life and goals. Attendees will leave with revenue-building connections, co-creation partnerships, modern evidence-based business strategies, and a plan for fearless personal transformation.

A core theme of FunFerence is the evolution from simple collaboration to true co-creation: building wise-women-council-style relationships that move money, deals, and opportunities between members, and outward into their local, national, and international communities.

“Collaboration was the last decade,” added Conter. “If you haven’t learned to collaborate yet, good luck, because what’s required now is co-creation. The women who are willing to sit at this table, be specific, be courageous, make clear bold asks, receive and give support, and build together are the ones who will thrive in what’s next.”

FunFerence addresses not just how to generate revenue, but how women leaders can hold wealth without overgiving or self-sacrifice, pay themselves well, design businesses that truly support their lives, and use wealth as a lever for impact, equity, and long-term change.

Featured Facilitators & Speakers

FunFerence speakers will look five to ten years ahead in their industry and bring forward what is genuinely next: how to build AI-informed strategies without losing human connection, how to structure deal-making relationships that move real money between members, and how to right-scale a company for the decade ahead rather than the decade behind.

Jessica Sato

Jessica Sato, Founder and CEO of Jessica Sato Consulting, will lead a working session, Hold, Fold, or Go All In: Name Your Business’ Crossroads & Make the Move, on diagnosing where your business actually is at a crossroads and what to do about it. You'll pinpoint whether it's time to refine, reinvent, expand, or release, then build the strategy and first steps to move on it. Jessica brings two decades of high-stakes strategic decision-making, from Boeing and the U.S. Navy to founders and CEOs navigating their own inflection points.

Megan Schawn

Accountant, tax strategist, and Certified Profit First Professional Megan Schawn helps business owners increase profitability and financial clarity. Her keynote, "How Women Will Hold Wealth and Be in Power," focuses on building confidence with finances and prioritizing profit.

Laurie Handlers & Jenny Glick

Laurie Handlers and Jenny Glick bring decades of personal development, coaching, and relationship expertise to explore how sustainable success comes from alignment rather than hustle. Their session challenges traditional ideas of achievement and offers a new approach to leadership and prosperity.

Additional Notable Speakers and Panelists

Kendall Hagensen, Founder of Wellness Center Creators; Debra Boulanger, CEO of Life After Corporate and Founder of The Launch Lab for Women Entrepreneurs; Ashley Connell, Founder of the Prowess Project; Mara Whitener, Founder of Whitener Professional Services; Elaine Williams, Founder of Captivate the Crowd; Michelle Wilson, Owner of The Breakthrough Mentor; Shaina Jones Magrone, Owner of Shaina Jones Coaching; and other nationally recognized women leaders bringing cutting-edge perspectives on business, leadership, and what’s next for women-owned companies.

Conference & Registration Details:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Welcome Happy Hour, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8: FunFerence Day One: Aligned Business Growth, followed by Dinner & Fun

Friday, Oct. 9: FunFerence Day Two: Energy, Alignment, Restoration & Community Co-Creation Building

Saturday, Oct. 10: Morning FunFerence Closing & Team Building Activities

Guest Registration Rates:

Final Early Bird Guest (Non-Member) by Aug. 31: $1,497

Regular Guest Aug. 1 – Oct. 5: $1,597

Qualified guests can apply to join The Dames and receive a full year of membership plus FunFerence for $2,234 between now and August 31, 2026— the conference plus twelve months membership to the community behind it.

Member Registration Rates:

Final Early Bird (Member) by July 31: $1,197

Regular Member Aug. 1 – Oct. 5: $1,297

Attendance is limited to 150 women leaders to preserve the intimate, at-the-table experience.

To register, and for the full speaker lineup and session details, guests visit: https://www.thedames.co/funferenceguests2026

Corporate Sponsorships:

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $3,000, offering brands direct access to approximately 150 high-caliber women entrepreneurs and decision-makers. Sponsorships are an ideal fit for banks, financial service providers, med spas, women’s wellness brands, and fractional B2B service providers looking to build authentic relationships with women running six, seven, and eight-figure businesses. To explore sponsorship packages, visit https://www.thedames.co/FFSponsorships2026

About FunFerence

FunFerence has been the flagship annual conference of The Dames, bringing together growth-minded women leaders for three days of strategy, connection, and transformation since 2022. Designed for women running mid-six-figure to seven-figure businesses, FunFerence blends advanced evidence-based business education with deep personal and leadership development, so attendees leave with clarity, focus, aligned relationships, and the capacity to hold more impact and wealth. For more information, visit https://www.thedames.co/funferenceguests2026

About The Dames®

The Dames® is the world’s only business accelerator dedicated to the professional and personal growth of women running and leading six, seven, and eight-figure businesses. Founded in 2015 by Meghann Conter — named one of 2024’s Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and host of the 6 to 7-Figure Women Podcast — The Dames serves women leaders who are scaling businesses to and beyond the seven-figure mark and who want work that serves their lives and joy. With chapters across the U.S., including Arizona, Colorado, South Carolina, New England, Texas, and Wisconsin, and a virtual chapter that spans the globe, The Dames offers curated events, strategic connections, mastermind-style ‘think tank circles’ and a culture of transformative, revenue-driving co-creation. The Dames guides women to build wealth, keep wealth, and make a positive impact without burning out or sacrificing their values. The organization has 300+ members and has been featured in Forbes, Psychology Today, and the Evening Leader for its unique approach to supporting women in business. For more information, visit https://www.thedames.co/

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