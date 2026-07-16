First-Class Flavors: The Pickled Beet Launches Summer 2026 Private Aviation Menu

In-Flight Catering from The Pickled Beet

Our Summer Private Aviation Menu is curated for the discerning traveler who values a luxurious inflight dining experience.” — Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces their new 2026 Summer Private Aviation Menu. Tailored for luxury at 40,000+ feet, The Pickled Beet’s dishes are customizable for any dietary restriction.

“Our Summer Private Aviation Menu is curated for the discerning traveler who values a luxurious inflight dining experience,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “I'm thrilled for passengers to experience the culinary artistry that our new chef, Jean Amengual Triebe, has brought to life.”

Every in-flight menu item is carefully crafted sourcing only the freshest local organic ingredients, conveniently packaged, and delivered to the plane right before take-off. This allows passengers to enjoy a taste of what South Florida has to offer including fresh, wild caught fish, vibrant organic soups and salads, and bright citrus flavors.

The Summer Private Aviation Menu menu includes Boarding Canapes such as the Key West Shrimp Peruvian Ceviche with crispy cancha, sweet potato fondant, and micro cilantro; Appetizers such as the Florida Lobster Caesar featuring baby gem lettuce, sourdough croutons, aged Grana Padano, and a zesty jalapeño dressing; and mouth-watering Entrées including the Black Angus Short Rib à la Périgueux paired with buttermilk whipped potatoes, fire-roasted wild forest mushrooms, and sauce Périgourdine and the Roasted Four Story Hill Farm Free-Range Chicken served with delicate chicken mousseline, grilled garden vegetables, and an aromatic thyme-rosemary jus.

Passengers can also enjoy Caviar Service with Premium Royal Beluga, Ossetra, and Golden Kaluga caviar served with traditional garnishes, buckwheat blinis, egg mimosa, and crème fraîche. Dessert is not to be missed and features the South Miami Guava Cobbler Guava Crumble and more.

The entire Summer Private Aviation Menu is available at: https://thepickledbeet.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/TPB-aviation-summer-menu-2026.pdf

Airports served by The Pickled Beet include: Palm Beach International, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport, Miami Executive Airport and North Perry Airport.

###

About The Pickled Beet:

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet is an award-winning culinary services company in South Florida delivering 100% personalized, organic meals directly to homes, offices, and private jets. Guided by a "Food as Medicine" philosophy, the company operates a dedicated, Celiac-safe commercial kitchen specializing in tailored menus, including sourcing the best organic, local, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, while also accommodating severe food allergies, medical conditions, and strict dietary protocols. For over 20 years, The Pickled Beet’s masterful fine-dining chefs have combined 5-star restaurant quality with personalized nutrition to help clients heal, stay healthy, and save time. Learn more at thepickledbeet.com.

Service areas include Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.