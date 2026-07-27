Jake Petzke Named Vice President of Operations at RefractROI

Promotion reflects Petzke's leadership in building the systems and AI-driven operating model behind RefractROI's scalable client delivery

He’s built the systems and the AI-driven operating model that let a lean team deliver at a much higher level. This promotion reflects the impact he’s already had on how RefractROI runs and grows.” — Dan Smink, CEO & President of RefractROI

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefractROI, a Denver-based AI-native B2B marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Jake Petzke to Vice President of Operations. The promotion reflects the agency's continued investment in the operational leadership and systems needed to support its next phase of growth. In his new role, Petzke leads the firm's delivery operations, quality standards, and AI implementation.

Petzke was promoted from Digital Marketing Director, a role in which he led marketing strategy and execution across RefractROI's B2B client portfolio while steadily taking on greater responsibility for operations and internal systems. As VP of Operations, he now owns how RefractROI delivers for clients, building the systems and standards that allow a lean team to perform at the scale of a much larger one. He also leads the integration of AI across the agency's workflows wherever it measurably improves client outcomes.

“We’re building an AI-native agency, which means putting AI where it actually earns its keep, where it moves the number for a client, not where it looks impressive in a demo,” said Jake Petzke, Vice President of Operations at RefractROI. “Used right, it frees our best people from the busywork so their judgment goes where judgment actually matters. That lets a smaller, sharper team do the work of a much bigger one, and it’s the operating model I’m responsible for.”

“As we scale, operational discipline is what protects the client experience, and Jake is the person who owns that for us,” said Dan Smink, CEO & President of RefractROI. “He’s built the systems and the AI-driven operating model that let a lean team deliver at a much higher level. This promotion reflects the impact he’s already had on how RefractROI runs and grows.”

Petzke brings nearly a decade of experience across B2B operations, client delivery, and digital marketing, primarily within Colorado's agency and technology sectors. Before joining RefractROI, he held leadership and client-facing roles at organizations including Madwire, Old Town Media, EfficientAide, and 24/7 Networks. He holds a degree in marketing from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

About RefractROI

RefractROI is a Denver-based growth-first marketing firm that helps B2B companies build predictable, scalable revenue engines. Founded in 2011 by Dan Smink, a Titan 100–recognized leader, RefractROI is grounded in a commitment to strategic partnerships, revenue growth, and increasing enterprise value. Working primarily with organizations generating $10M–$50M in revenue, RefractROI integrates marketing, branding, sales, operations, and financial strategy into a unified system that drives measurable growth and long-term value. Through fractional CMO leadership and a curated partner network, RefractROI transforms disconnected functions into aligned growth engines. For more information, visit https://www.refractroi.com



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