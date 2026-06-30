Fermbox Bio Selected for Startup Policy Forum’s 100 Desi DeepTechs

Fermbox Bio joins 100 Desi DeepTechs, a national initiative spotlighting homegrown startups building across frontier technology sectors.

Fermbox Bio joins a national deeptech cohort focused on frontier technologies, policy engagement, and ecosystem visibility.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fermbox Bio has been selected as part of 100 Desi DeepTechs , a flagship initiative by Startup Policy Forum that brings together 100 homegrown deeptech startups building across 10 frontier technology sectors.100 Desi DeepTechs is a nation-building initiative in collaboration with MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India under DPIIT, and IIT Madras. The cohort has been curated to spotlight deeptech startups building at the frontier and support them through policy engagement, structured narratives, and ecosystem visibility.Fermbox Bio is a biotech research and manufacturing company leveraging advanced biotechnology and precision fermentation to develop and manufacture sustainable alternatives to traditional products and processes. Fermbox Bio’s proprietary lab-to-launch platform, Bio-ARC, brings together product development, scale-up, and manufacturing. It enables the company to build a broad portfolio of fermentation-derived, sustainable products from concept to commercial scale.Fermbox Bio has launched Bio-hexenol, an enzymatically derived bio-based alternative to cis-3-hexenol for the flavors and fragrances industry, and EN3ZYME, a cellulosic enzyme cocktail for 2G ethanol production. EN3ZYME has been commercialized and is seeing active engagement with leading Indian public sector undertakings.The company’s product pipeline spans enzymes, lipids, proteins, flavors and fragrances, colors and dyes, and other bio-based molecules, with applications across industrial biotechnology, food, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and life sciences.Fermbox Bio is also building a scale-led manufacturing strategy through global, collaborative, and co-located manufacturing models. This approach is designed to support reliable supply, shorter lead times, and cost-efficient biomanufacturing for products that can help reduce dependence on petroleum-, animal-, and plant-derived supply chains.

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